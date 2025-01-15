The Grotesque Aftermath: New Images Reveal Deeper Wounds In Ipoh’s Limestone Legacy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A new photograph, more devastating than the first, has emerged, showing what locals call “the ultimate betrayal” of Ipoh’s natural heritage.

Taken from an alternative vantage point along Jalan Raja Musa Mahadi, the new image strips away any remaining pretence about the scale of destruction visited upon the city’s ancient limestone sentinel.

The previous view hinted at damage, but this fresh perspective leaves nothing to the imagination.

Near Politeknik Ungku Omar, students now study against a backdrop that serves as a master class in environmental devastation. (Pix: Facebook/Rahman Saad)

Once a proud guardian of Ipoh’s skyline, the limestone hill now stands like a cadaver on display—its innards exposed, its profile mutilated beyond recognition.

Paradise Lost: When Karsts Turn to Cash

The latest photograph, circulating on social media, has sparked a fresh wave of outrage among residents who remember when these karst formations defined their city’s character.

The new perspective reveals not just the obvious scars of quarrying but the more profound, more insidious damage—drainage patterns disrupted, endemic flora stripped away, and centuries-old cave systems exposed and destroyed.

To one side, untouched karst formations rise majestically from the Malaysian earth, their weathered faces still bearing the artistic touches of millions of years of natural sculpting. To the other, a wounded hill bleeds limestone into industrial trucks below, its profile permanently altered by human appetite. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

It’s a sight that makes the irony even more bitter: tourists from Ipoh spend thousands photographing pristine limestone formations in neighbouring countries while their own natural heritage crumbles into cement dust.

Each ridge and hollow tells a story of profit over preservation, of immediate gain over irreplaceable loss.

The Battle for Ipoh’s Ancient Hills

Quarrying in the Ipoh region dates back over a century, evolving significantly from its early beginnings to modern industrial practices.

The limestone hills in the Kinta Valley, including those near Ipoh, are estimated to be up to 400 million years old, showcasing an extensive geological history relevant to quarrying.

Environmental NGOs in Ipoh advocate for preserving limestone hills, highlighting the conflict between conservation efforts and state revenue needs from quarrying.

In 2023, Gunung Kanthan limestone hill – also home to a historical monastery – was slated to make way for a cement factory, further highlighting concerns about environmental destruction.

Between Progress and Preservation

The Gunung Kanthan controversy, while drawing media attention, represents but one chapter in a decades-long story of systematic destruction that has permanently altered Ipoh’s natural skyline.

The state government’s measured approach to conservation initiatives and its deliberate pace in addressing environmental concerns reflects the complex balance between economic development and ecological preservation.

While environmental groups advocate for immediate protective measures, state authorities appear to be weighing multiple factors in their decision-making process, though their current policies seem to favour industrial development.

In 2021, it was reported that Perak has several limestone hills where quarrying activities are actively taking place, mostly owned by private companies for about 50 years.

Compared to today’s ravaged landscape, this image of Ipoh from the 1960s feels almost like a work of fiction—a reminder of what we once had and what we chose to sacrifice. (Pix: ChipsYap PS)

