Skudai Rep Shines Light On Man Allegedly Using Sick Parents To Scam Public

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s good to be empathetic and help someone who is struggling however we can. However, we must also be wary of those who try to take advantage of our kindness.

Skudai state representative Marina Ibrahim shared a timely reminder after a recent encounter with an alleged scammer.

Marina shared on her official Twitter account that she first came into contact with a man named Razak in June 2024 who told her he needed help to care for his ailing parents.

Strangely, he didn’t allow her to visit them when she offered to and was told she could only do so when he was around.

On 9 June 2024, she dropped by the house and met a man who identified himself as Razak’s younger brother. He was surprised because he claimed Razak had never returned home to care for their ailing parents.

He shared that it wasn’t the first time people came to the house due to his brother’s actions.

She visited the family again the next day to help them fill in the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) form.

She was then informed that Razak had asked for public donations to help care for his parents. He claimed they couldn’t pay the house rent and his poor parents would be locked at home if they failed to pay up.

Marina said the house had been fully paid and belonged to Razak’s mother.

It wasn’t Razak’s first time scamming others

It turns out that it wasn’t the first time Razak had done this and he might have cheated others.

In another Twitter update, Razak’s sister contacted Marina to apologise for his behaviour and shared that the family felt embarrassed by his actions.

Razak’s sister claimed he was a scammer and she has helped him pay his debts to a loan shark back in 2016. He then allegedly disappeared for seven years but has since resurfaced.

He has previously stolen money and jewellery from his family. Razak’s sister told Marina that the authorities could lock him up if they caught him because he had caused so much trouble.

Due to this turn of events, Marina reminded everyone to check and verify viral cases online to ensure they are genuine before extending help.

In the comments, some shared that they had encountered Razak’s social media posts seeking pity and asking for monetary aid.

They were glad that Marina brought up the issue to raise public awareness and agreed with her advice to check pitiful viral cases before helping.

On why she didn’t reveal this sooner, considering she met Razak’s parents last June, Marina said she did talk about it but couldn’t reveal details at the time.

“But now, because many people have become his victims, I have to. Even the police had been lied to,” she said.

Dia suka komen dekat Fb2.. ramai dh kena scam dengan dia ni. — Marina Ibrahim (@Marina_Ibrahims) January 14, 2025

pernah nampak orang share dalam fb, die accident katanya dan x de duit jaga parents. scammer rupenye — Name can't be blank (@ams1610) January 14, 2025

Betul, kena siasat dulu sblom nk bagi.



Jgn nk main kata "tu diantara dia ngan tuhan".



Memang enabler untuk org ambil kesempatan kalau mindset camtu. — Reza 1998 (@Norreza19981) January 14, 2025

kat tiktok dah jadi trend. letak text letak lagu sedih2. buat live. yg betul ialah betul. tapi yg ambil kesempatan xdpt nk beza. cerita macam ni kalau skali engage banyak akan fyp even x follow. entahlah. sensitif sbnrnye. sbb kita mmg wajib tlg org ikut kmampuan kita. — 🧚‍♀️🇲🇾🇲🇾🇲🇾 (@sushiO_O) January 15, 2025

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.