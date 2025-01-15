Bank Employees Living Ferrari Lifestyle On Civil Servants’ Loans

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a scene that could’ve been straight out of a heist movie, authorities swooped down on an elaborate financial scheme involving bank employees and consulting firms.

But instead of ski masks and getaway cars, this crew used suits, ties, and falsified loan documents.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) launched “Operation Sky” (which honestly sounds like something out of a James Bond film).

It nabbed 12 suspects who allegedly ran a sophisticated loan fraud operation, and boy, did these folks live large.

The Four-Step Guide to Banking Fraud: Ferrari Edition

Here’s what the MACC found in their haul:

A Ferrari F8 Spider (because apparently crime does pay… until you get caught)

17 luxury watches worth RM11.1 million (that’s a lot of timepieces!)

Designer handbags valued at RM430,000 (the sort that comes with their own waiting lists)

Enough cash to make it rain: RM300,000 plus some Hong Kong dollars for good measure

But here’s where it gets interesting.

The suspects allegedly targeted debt-ridden civil servants, offering them a way out through multiple loans.

Think of it as robbing Peter to pay Paul but with extra steps and a lot more paperwork.

The scheme worked something like this:

Find desperate civil servants drowning in debt

Connect them with “helpful” financial consultants

Submit fake documents to multiple banks

Profit! (Until MACC shows up)

Plot Twist: Luxury Living Comes With an Expiration Date

The authorities have frozen 70 bank accounts containing RM16.2 million, which is probably putting a real damper on someone’s luxury shopping plans right about now.

The 12 suspects are now enjoying a 5-day all-expenses-paid stay courtesy of MACC until 18 January.

Something tells us the accommodations aren’t quite as luxurious as what they’re used to.

Remember, folks, if something seems too good to be true, it probably involves a Ferrari-driving financial consultant with questionable ethics.

Stay tuned for more updates on this fascinating case of Malaysian financial shenanigans!

Parts of this story have been sourced from Berita Harian.

