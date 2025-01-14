Uniqlo’s Big Move For A More Inclusive Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Global apparel retailer UNIQLO is doing its part in advancing workplace inclusivity and empowering its workforce to better support people with disabilities in Malaysia by teaming up with Early Autism Project (EAP) Malaysia.

EAP Malaysia is an autism centre providing individualised intensive behavioural treatment programmes to individuals with autism using the Applied Behavioural Analysis (ABA) approach.

Since last December, EAP has been providing specialised training and resources to equip UNIQLO Malaysia employees with the skills needed to engage effectively with employees, customers, and individuals with disabilities.

TRP spoke to UNIQLO’s Director of Legal and Sustainability Evelyn Tan regarding the partnership with EAP and how the initiative will benefit the disabled community in the country.

Equipping store managers with specialised training

Tan said the immediate goal of the partnership with EAP is to provide UNIQLO’s store managers with regular specialised training to ensure they possess the skills and understanding needed to effectively engage with individuals with disabilities.

“By focusing our training on our employees, we aim to foster an inclusive environment that benefits both our workforce and customers,” she said, adding that UNIQLO envisions the collaboration with EAP as a benchmark setting for accessibility and within the retail industry.

Tan shared with TRP that UNIQLO Malaysia currently employs 27 persons with disabilities across 27 locations nationwide, which they are committed to growing as they expand.

EAP training to empower UNIQLO employees

According to Tan, the specialised training provided by EAP equips UNIQLO employees with the skills and knowledge necessary to interact effectively and empathically with colleagues and customers with disabilities.

An EAP representative provides hands-on guidance to a UNIQLO employee with disabilities.

The training fosters greater awareness and understanding of the diverse needs of customers and provides employees with actionable strategies for creating inclusive and supportive decisions.

“Through the training, our employees are able to gain the confidence to adapt to different situations and provide tailored service to each customer’s unique needs,” Tan said.

Jochebed Isaacs, the Director of Early Autism Project, said the specialised training conducted by EAP focuses on building awareness, understanding, and practical skills for interacting with individuals with disabilities.

“This includes guidance on communication methods, accessibility considerations, and fostering a supportive workplace environment,” she said.

Physical store accessibility enhancements

Regarding physical store accessibility, Tan served the UNIQLO Damansara Avenue Square outlet as an example. She explained that the store exemplifies best practices with features such as universal fitting rooms, wheelchair-accessible facilities, and designated parking spaces for individuals with disabilities.

Image: The Smart Local

“However, inclusivity goes beyond physical designs. It’s about creating an environment where everyone feels respected and supported. This includes comprehensive employee training and a mindset embedded into our operations to ensure both customers and employees of all abilities feel valued,” she said.

No strict limits on hiring disabled persons

When asked if there are any limits to hiring persons with disabilities, Tan said UNIQLO Malaysia does not impose strict limits based on the severity of an individual’s disability.

“Instead, our focus is on hiring individuals who can reliably and independently perform their assigned tasks with reasonable accommodation. This ensures that they are well-suited for the role and can contribute meaningfully to the team,” Tan explained.

Tailored accommodations, where needed, are provided to help employees thrive in their roles, and tasks are assigned based on individual strengths and capabilities, she added.

Equal benefits for disabled employees

Employees with disabilities would receive the same benefits and compensation as all other employees at UNIQLO Malaysia.

“We ensure that people with disabilities have equal chances for career progression, with tailored support to help them achieve their professional goals,” Tan said.

UNIQLO staff support employees with disabilities by offering guidance and fostering understanding.

In addition to accessible store environments and training programmes, UNIQLO Malaysia has begun engaging job coaches to provide personalised assistance and guidance to employees with disabilities.

Tan said this support will help ensure that they have the necessary tools and resources to excel in their roles and grow within the company.

More collaborations to support employment for disabled persons

Tan told TRP that individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) often face significant challenges in securing employment, particularly in white-collar sectors.

To address the issue, UNIQLO Malaysia has also partnered with Enabling Academy (EA) to support employment transition programmes for individuals from underprivileged communities.

EA is a project launched by property company Gamuda Berhad to train, employ, and connect adults on the autism spectrum with partner corporations.

“As part of our partnership with EA, UNIQLO Malaysia offers a comprehensive Retail Training Course designed to equip trainees with essential retail skills,” Tan said.

She further explained that the course combines classroom lessons led by employees with disabilities, who share practical insights and relatable experiences with hands-on in-store training that allows trainees to apply their knowledge in a real-world retail environment.

Tan told TRP that to date, a number of trainees from EA have been successfully hired and they remain committed to continuing the programme.

She also said UNIQLO Malaysia is open to exploring collaborations with other like-minded organisations to share their vision of creating meaningful opportunities for all.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.