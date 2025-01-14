Tired Of Paying Fines? Litterbugs Can Now Clean Toilets Instead

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a move that’s giving us serious “mom’s creative punishment” vibes, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming just dropped a bombshell that’s got everyone talking.

Forget those boring old fines – litterbugs are about to get a taste of real-world consequences.

The new punishment? Community service that includes:

• Cleaning public toilets (yikes!)

• Sweeping streets

• Clearing drains

• And other fun activities that’ll make you think twice about dropping that candy wrapper

He made these remarks to the media after launching a new enforcement agency at the Teluk Intan Municipal Council recently.

Money Can’t Save You Now

Nga said increasing fines to RM300 or RM500 hasn’t been effective – they can still pay the fines and even repeat the offence.

However, if we impose community service, offenders will learn their lesson and won’t repeat their mistakes.

The best part? If you get caught and the court says “four days of service,” that means:

Four full days of street-sweeping action

No shortcuts

No paying your way out

Just you, a broom, and your life choices

Three Laws, No Mercy

This isn’t just some vague threat either – the government is getting serious by bringing in the big guns: three different acts of law to make sure these community service orders stick.

The government would invoke the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Act 2007 (Act 672), the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 (Act 133), and the Local Government Act 1976 (Act 171).

Coming this March, Malaysia’s streets are about to get a whole lot cleaner, one reformed litterbug at a time.

Remember, folks, the next time you think about casually tossing that wrapper – the toilet brush awaits!

Krjn MADANI & rakyat berpisah tiada.🫶🏼♥️



Marilah kita menghargai khidmat & bakti pekerja2 pembersihan agensi KPKT iaitu SW Corp yg sedang bertungkus lumus melakukan kerja2 pembersihan pasca banjir.



Jangan buang sampah.



Sila jaga kebersihan.



Ingat, jgn tak ingat! @swcorp_my pic.twitter.com/mqwnePOg77 — Nga Kor Ming (@NgaKorMing) December 12, 2024

Parts of this story have been sourced from Bernama.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.

