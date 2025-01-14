Syndicates Sell ‘Lorry Protection Stickers’ Starting At RM1,000

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In what might be Malaysia’s most brazen pay-to-play scheme, illegal syndicates are raking in monthly fortunes by selling glorified hall passes to trucking companies.

Welcome to the world of “eagle stickers,” where corruption comes with a price tag starting at RM1,000 per month per truck.

Slap the right sticker on your rig, and suddenly, overloading isn’t a problem anymore, and the roadblock guys just wave you through.

The sticker prices vary based on vehicle weight and region, with some vehicles requiring two or more stickers for complete “protection.”

Pay-To-Play: The New Normal

The numbers are staggering: A mid-sized fleet operator with 10 trucks shells out RM10,000 monthly for this unofficial immunity.

But that’s pocket change compared to the companies operating across multiple districts, who reportedly pay up to RM100,000 monthly for comprehensive coverage.

Do the math, and you’ll find some individuals are pocketing six-figure monthly incomes from this scheme alone.

These aren’t your ordinary bumper stickers – each features a distinctive eagle design and secret codes that vary by region.

A source explains what flies in Klang crash in Petaling Jaya, as crossing district lines will cost you extra.

Need nationwide coverage? Hope you’ve got deep pockets.

Macam mana lori yang setiap tahun inspection masih boleh pakai tayar macam ni? Mestilah sebab rasuah. https://t.co/31D69sLrkE — ian (@lANZAlNAL) November 30, 2024

The Price of Doing Business

This isn’t just about corrupt people making bank – it’s a symptom of a deeper rot in the system.

The timing couldn’t be more telling: just days after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) nabbed a suspect in a separate Puspakom vehicle inspection bribery scandal.

While honest truckers struggle to make ends meet, those with cash to burn are literally buying their way above the law.

This latest revelation of the ‘eagle sticker’ racket, coming hot on the heels of the Puspakom arrest, suggests a troubling pattern of systemic corruption in Malaysia’s transportation enforcement sector.

From vehicle inspections to checkpoint passes, it seems there’s a price tag for every regulation.

Welcome to Malaysia’s highway hustle, where justice comes with a monthly subscription fee.

https://twitter.com/ciklidott/status/1873497836727447670

Parts of this story have been sourced from Utusan Malaysia and New Straits Times.

