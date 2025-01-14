Portuguese Man Of War Stranded On Marang Beach, Public Warned To Exercise Caution

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

People are advised to be careful with the presence of hundreds of Portuguese Man O’ Wars, also known as bluebottles, that are now stranded at Pantai Rhu Muda in Marang, Terengganu, according to report by Bernama News.

These bluebottles are often mistaken as jellyfish of. However, they are actually a species called siphonophores which are close relatives to jellyfish.

Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) Faculty of Marine Science and Environment Senior Lecturer Associate Prof Dr Roswati Md Amin said the species classified under the marine hydrozoan group was easily recognizable by its transparent bluish colour.

The expert in the field of Plankton Ecophysiology said that the creature in question has poisonous stinging cells located in the tentacles, which function to capture prey as a defense mechanism.

Bluebottle stings can cause intense burning pain, red whip-like lines and small white lesions in the areas of skin that have been in contact with their tentacles. The pain usually decreases or stops after 1 to 2 hours and you may have joint aches afterwards. You may also have a rash or redness in the area that was stung.

Detached tentacles that wash up on shore may remain dangerous for months.

Therefore, she advised the public not to touch the poisonous animals, including the dead ones, as it could have a harmful effect.

The existence of this species has been recorded in the Pacific, Indian and Atlantic oceans. However, in November last year, we found this species on the beach around UMT in Kuala Nerus. These colonial creatures can’t swim. They move using their float-like polyps, which measure between 2cm and 10cm to navigate. They also move according to ocean currents and wind. Research shows that the strength and direction of wind influence their presence on shorelines. The strong northeast monsoon season winds are among factors causing them to wash ashore, Faculty of Marine Science and Environment Senior Lecturer Associate Prof Dr Roswati Md Amin

Six children, aged between 1 to 11, were affected by these creatures in Bachok, Kelantan last year. As there is no anti-venom to the bluebottle stings, the only way to treat the victims is by relieving the symptoms and reducing the pain with painkillers.

While the bluebottle stings are not lethal to humans, they are severely painful.

Dr Roswati also reminded fishermen to take extra precaution as these creature can easily get caught in the fishing nets.

Fun Fact

The Portuguese Man O’ War is named after the 18th century armed sailing ship. They coined this name after noticing that the creature’s uppermost polyp, a gas-filled bladder, sits above the water and resembles an old warship at full sail.

Their other nickname is the Floating Terror!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.