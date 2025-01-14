No Budget: School’s Last Minute Award Cancellation Leaves Student Heartbroken

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A primary school student in Puncak Alam, Selangor, was left devastated after being informed that their academic excellence award was cancelled just hours before the ceremony, which was scheduled for today (14 January).

The notification came a day before the school’s ‘Hari Kecemerlangan’ (Excellence Day) ceremony, citing budget constraints.

The student who had received the congratulatory letter spent an hour crying in their room – an unprecedented reaction that deeply concerned their parent.

“This is the first time I’ve seen my child so disappointed,” the parent shared in a social media post that has since gone viral.

Outrage Over Budget Excuse

Social media users have criticized the school’s poor financial planning, with many pointing out affordable alternatives.

Trophies cost less than RM5 on Shopee, and certificates cost less than RM2 to print.

Some suggested that parent-teacher associations (PTA) or local sponsors could have easily covered such minimal costs.

One ex-teacher chimed in, emphasizing that proper financial planning is crucial for such events.

If you can’t afford awards for fourth and fifth places, don’t send invitation letters to those students.

At the very least, they could have printed a certificate of appreciation, noted one commenter, reflecting on simpler times.

Lessons In Event Planning

The incident has sparked a broader discussion about school event management.

Many suggested simple solutions like opening donation funds or seeking parent sponsors early in the planning stages.

As one parent emotionally noted, what seems like a simple ceremony to adults is a powerful motivator for children to study harder and set good examples for others.

The school’s handling of the situation has also raised questions about administrative competence, especially given affordable options at popular retail chains like Eco Shop and Ninso, where RM10 could purchase multiple presentable items.

Others highlighted that this kind of administrative incompetence is precisely why more Malay parents are choosing to send their children to Chinese schools, a sentiment that has been growing over the years.

Aku tanya member² aku yang dulu sekolah SJK(C) kenapa sebenarnya diorang tak gi SK. Is it a race thing?



"No, my friend. The PIBG of SJK(C)s lagi kuat. They would do anything for the school to ensure the kids get everything they need. Not like SK, everything cincai." — neddo khan (@neddokhan) June 1, 2020

