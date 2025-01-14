Local Car’s 10,000km Service Costs Nearly RM900, Owner Accuses Dealership Of Overcharging

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a tale that would make even the most seasoned car owner’s wallet cry, a student recently discovered that servicing a supposedly budget-friendly local car can cost as much as a month’s rent.

The student took her car in for what should have been a routine 10,000km service. Instead, she was slapped with a bill of RM879.20.

The plot thickens when you realize her previous service cost only RM83.20.

When she repeatedly questioned the staff and confirmed she only wanted regular maintenance, the staff replied that everything on the list was mandatory.

She posted on social media that her car had only driven slightly over 6,000 kilometres.

From Viral Post to Corporate Panic: How Social Media Exposed a Service Center’s Greedy Ways

Left with no choice, she paid for the service but later discovered through friends and family that she had likely been overcharged.

After researching online, she found that many items on the service list should have been free.

The internet, being the internet, immediately jumped to the student’s defence, with commenters sharing their own horror stories about the notorious service centre.

When the story went viral on social media, the service centre tried to smooth things over by offering discount vouchers – essentially trying to hush-hush the situation with the corporate equivalent of “here’s some candy, please stop crying.”

She declined the offer and is awaiting a response from the headquarters, hoping for a reasonable resolution.

The service invoice showing the RM879.20 charge for what should have been a routine 10,000km service.

Save Money, Keep Warranty

Vehicle owners can maintain their warranty while saving money by knowing which maintenance tasks don’t require authorized service centre visits.

Many car owners mistakenly believe every service must be done at authorized centres to protect their warranty, a misconception that often leads to unnecessary expenses.

Tasks like tyre alignment, balancing, and rotation can often be done at reputable independent workshops for a fraction of service centre prices.

This cost-saving approach has gained traction on social media, where car owners actively share recommendations for trusted workshops and mechanics.

However, experts advise maintaining detailed service records and using quality parts to ensure warranty compliance.

Originally reported by Sin Chew Daily.

