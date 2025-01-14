“Heavily Filtered Foreigner” Explains Why He Does Not Hire Malay Workers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When it comes to employees, there are good ones and bad ones, but no one can say there are perfect ones.

A video that was shared on X (formerly Twitter) recently by user Nor Azam Budin shows a man, possibly a foreigner, explaining why he prefers not to hire Malay people as employees.

While we have not been able to trace the origin of the video or who the man is, some claim he is from China while others say he is a Taiwanese.

He starts off with saying that many Chinese entrepreneurs who come to Malaysia will face the same problem of hiring people.

“It will be much more difficult to hire people in Malaysia than in China,” he said.

The man then states that 70% of the Malaysian population is made up of Malay people, and proceeds to tell viewers why hiring Malay people is a problem.

His first reason is that Malay people like to take leave from work, and for reasons “beyond your imagination” such as their pets getting sick, a relative dies, getting into a car crash, and so on.

The next reason he gave is that Malay employees will follow instructions but the end results are often bad or unusable.

“Whatever you ask them to do, they will follow your arrangement but generally, they won’t achieve what you ask them to,” he said.

In his third reason, he told viewers to forget about asking Malay workers to do overtime, saying “It is impossible for them to work overtime in this life”.

His fourth complaint is that Malay people would always spend their salaries frivolously, resulting in them asking for a salary advance all the time.

And finally, the man complains about Malay men who go missing from work for an entire afternoon when they go out to perform their mandatory prayers every Friday.

Tolong bg sepatah dua pic.twitter.com/FfyZTFbyvc — Nor Azam Budin (@norazambudin) January 13, 2025

Netizens think he’s being stereotypical and unfair

As expected, many netizens on X do not agree with his opinions and say that not only Malays desire a work-life balance.

Some of them also turn the complaints towards employers, giving an employees point of view on how not all employers are perfect either.

Even the Reddit community has united to condemn this man for his unreasonable and quite racist opinions of Malay people.

The 996 system mentioned by the Reddit user refers to a brutal work schedule that requires employees to work from 9am to 9pm, six days a week, for a total of 72 hours a week. This system is illegal in China, but is widely practiced in the tech industry there.

However, users on TikTok think the man is right as they share their own experiences in hiring Malay workers.

It seems that netizens are divided on the matter, but what do you think of the man’s opinions? Are Malay people really that lazy or is he just making a blanket statement based on his own experiences?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.