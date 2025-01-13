This British Fashion Model Impresses Fans With BM Speaking Skills

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Although many British expats and permanent residents in Malaysa can speak Bahasa Melayu well, one popular fashion model from the UK could do it even more naturally, much to the adoration of his fans.

Kit Price, who is a fashion model signed with London-based talent agency IMG Models recently shared a video on TikTok of him bringing fellow model Calum Harper, who was visiting Malaysia, to a food stall.

Price orders food for himself and Harper but he does so in Bahasa Melayu, saying “Abang, dua roti canai dan nasi lemak” almost like a local does.

The waiter tells them that there’s no nasi lemak, to which Price said “Tak ada?”.

Then, he tells viewers that they will have roti canai at the stall and find nasi lemak elsewhere after.

The pair ordered Milo ais and limau ais for drinks, and Calum tried the iced Milo for the first time, reacting with wide-eyed awe at the sweetness of the beverage.

After the food arrived, Calum tried the roti canai with a generous dip of dhal mixed with curry while Price told him that both their meals cost 20 pence (about RM1.10 at the time) each.

Unfortunately, Calum did not enjoy the curry, and likes the roti canai better on its own.

Netizens and fans amused by Price’s Bahasa Melayu

You must be wondering how Price could speak Bahasa Melayu so well and so naturally.

Here’s a fun fact: Price grew up in Malaysia and lived here for 18 years.

According to an interview by Culted, he said he was quite sporty and and into performing arts while he was in school here. Later on, he went to university in the UK when the Covid-19 pandemic hit. He struggled with online learning and decided to take a gamble and move on to a different chapter of his life, until he landed on modelling.

Netizens and fans on TikTok were very impressed by Price’s command of the Malay language, with some jokingly asking if he’s actually Malay.

Meanwhile, other netizens commented on Calum’s dislike of curry, and gave suggestions of alternative dips he could eat roti canai with, such as sugar or condensed milk.

The comments section is evidence that Malaysians are always happy to see people from other countries enjoying the local food and being able to speak the national language.

It also reflects how generally friendly and hospitable Malaysians are. After all, we are a melting pot of different cultures, ethnicities, and religions, which is something that cultivates a strong sense of hospitability.

However, as with any country, experiences can vary depending on the situation and individual.

There was another famous Malay-speaking Brit

Let’s not forget the other Malay-speaking British national, who is fluent in the Terengganu dialect, Kareef Daniel Abdullah, famously known to Malaysians as Mat Dan.

Kareef was born in Bristol, England, as Daniel Tyler before he came to Malaysia and converted to Islam.

He has been living in Malaysia since 2009 and after marrying a Terengganu local, Kareef became a father to three children. He is also a radio announcer on Molek FM, a radio station operated by a Media Prima Sdn Bhd subsidiary, serving the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.