Teacher Hits RM7M Jackpot Using Dad’s Old Car Plate

Sometimes the best lottery numbers come from the heart.

A retired Kuala Lumpur teacher proved this by scooping up a massive RM7,098,436 in the Da Ma Cai 1+3D Jackpot using numbers that would make his late father proud.

The winning combination? His dad’s car plate numbers and their ancestral home address.

It’s like a family tradition, the lucky winner told reporters, probably still pinching himself.

But here’s where the story gets even better – instead of splurging on luxury items, this former educator plans to renovate the family home and set up an education fund for kids who need it most.

As an educator, I believe education creates opportunities that shape individuals and enhance the community’s wellbeing.

Talk about paying it forward.

Triple Lucky Strike: More Winners Join the Millionaires’ Club

But wait, there’s more.

The lottery gods were particularly generous that day.

A Puchong resident scored RM1.07M in the 3+3D Jackpot using dmcGO’s “Lucky Number” feature, using her kids’ birthdays and zodiac signs.

Meanwhile, a Port Dickson business owner dreamed up RM871,506 in winning numbers in the 3D Jackpot.

The Port Dickson winner is already planning a Chinese New Year family vacation with his windfall.

Parts of this story have been sourced from NST and China Press.

