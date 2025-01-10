Teacher Hits RM7M Jackpot Using Dad’s Old Car Plate
All three winners used personal connections or experiences to pick their numbers, with combined winnings exceed RM9 million.
Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.
Sometimes the best lottery numbers come from the heart.
A retired Kuala Lumpur teacher proved this by scooping up a massive RM7,098,436 in the Da Ma Cai 1+3D Jackpot using numbers that would make his late father proud.
The winning combination? His dad’s car plate numbers and their ancestral home address.
It’s like a family tradition, the lucky winner told reporters, probably still pinching himself.
But here’s where the story gets even better – instead of splurging on luxury items, this former educator plans to renovate the family home and set up an education fund for kids who need it most.
As an educator, I believe education creates opportunities that shape individuals and enhance the community’s wellbeing.
Talk about paying it forward.
Triple Lucky Strike: More Winners Join the Millionaires’ Club
But wait, there’s more.
The lottery gods were particularly generous that day.
A Puchong resident scored RM1.07M in the 3+3D Jackpot using dmcGO’s “Lucky Number” feature, using her kids’ birthdays and zodiac signs.
Meanwhile, a Port Dickson business owner dreamed up RM871,506 in winning numbers in the 3D Jackpot.
The Port Dickson winner is already planning a Chinese New Year family vacation with his windfall.
READ MORE: Penang Uncle Hits RM10.6M Jackpot Using Bosses’ Car Plate Numbers
READ MORE: 77-Year-Old Toto 4D Jackpot Winner’s Selfless Act: Giving RM23.3 Million To His Children
Parts of this story have been sourced from NST and China Press.
Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.