Penang Tree Collapse Sparks RM1.7 Million Lawsuit By Victims’ Family

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a significant legal development following last year’s tragic tree collapse outside the Penang Peranakan Museum, the victims’ family has initiated legal proceedings seeking RM1.7 million in compensation.

The incident, which claimed the lives of a Chinese father and daughter, has prompted their family to take action through lawyer Ng Kian Nam against five parties deemed responsible.

The legal action targets the Peranakan Museum operators, the museum landowner, the tree owner, the local travel agency, and the tour guide/driver involved in the incident.

Additionally, the family has demanded explanations from the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) regarding their delayed response in issuing a nuisance notice to the tree owners only after the tragic event.

Questions Over Investigation and Accountability

The victims were identified as 69-year-old Liu Zhu, who received a monthly pension of RM2,000, and his 36-year-old daughter Liu Xin Xin, who earned RM7,700 monthly.

Their sudden loss has left their family – including mother, Yang Xueli, Liu Xinxin’s husband, Wang Gengfeng, brother Liu Yuhui, and an 11-year-old child – in both emotional distress and financial hardship.

Ng, also the MCA Youth Legal Bureau chief, expressed concern about the authorities’ handling of the case, noting the complete absence of formal investigations or communication from the police, local government, or tourism ministry.

There has been no determination whether the incident was a natural disaster or resulted from human negligence, highlighting a troubling lack of transparency and accountability.

Public Interest and Safety Concerns

The case extends beyond mere compensation, aiming to raise awareness about public safety in Malaysia and protect Penang’s tourism reputation.

The lawyer emphasized their commitment to handling this case in the public interest, particularly considering the plight of the elderly mother and minor child left behind.

During a video conference this morning, Wang Gengfeng, Yang Xueli, and Liu Yuhui each presented their statements, underlining the family’s continued pursuit of justice and answers in this tragic case.

In September last year, the Tanjong Parliamentary Constituency Service Centre provided compassionate aid totalling RM10,000 to the victims’ families, each receiving RM5,000.

Following the incident, the parliamentary office has contacted MBPP to address tree safety concerns in the area and implement additional preventive measures to prevent similar tragedies.

READ MORE: [Watch] Two Chinese Tourists Crushed By Fallen Tree And Building Debris In George Town

Parts of this story have been sourced from Kwong Wah Yit Poh.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.