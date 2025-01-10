Mosques To Feature In Detailed Tourism Video, Minister Responds To Criticism

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing defended the absence of mosques in a promotional video for Visit Malaysia Year 2026, explaining that a more comprehensive version featuring Islamic architecture is in final production.

The controversy erupted after the opposition party Perikatan Nasional (PN) criticized a 41-second video uploaded to Tourism Malaysia’s Facebook page, which showcased various tourist destinations but notably excluded mosques.

Meanwhile, the original video has been removed from the Tourism Ministry’s official YouTube channel.

Malaysia’s stunning mosque architecture is among the nation’s many attractions, Tiong said in a statement.

These elements have been incorporated into a more detailed promotional video that will be released soon. The extended version will also showcase cultural elements, including silat, Ngajat and Sumazau dances.

Tourism Video Controversy: Popular Sites Featured But Mosques Missing

The brief video featured popular tourist spots, including Petaling Street, Central Market, Batu Caves Temple, Dutch-built Christ Church Melaka, Mulu Caves in Sarawak, and the Langkawi Skywalk.

Bersatu Vice President and Putrajaya MP, Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Jidin, demanded an explanation, while the party’s youth wing accused the video of disregarding Muslim sensitivities.

In response, Tiong expressed regret over what he called the politicization of the issue.

He said such extremist attitudes are the real challenge to our social harmony, not our promotional efforts, urging all parties to prioritize unity and mutual respect in line with Malaysia Madani principles.

Social media users pointed out that the omission was particularly sensitive given Islam’s status as the federal religion of Malaysia.

They argued that mosques, integral to the country’s cultural landscape and architectural heritage, should have been included in any representation of Malaysia’s tourist attractions.

