You Can Get Medicine Fast Food-Style At This Drive-Through Pharmacy In Kelantan

A man in Kelantan excitedly shared his discovery of a drive-through pharmacy in Kubang Kerian, Kota Bharu, through a video he uploaded on his TikTok account.

In the video, the man takes viewers on his motorcycle to the drive-through pharmacy called ‘Superbig Pharmacy’, which has a signboard claiming it to be “the first drive-through pharmacy in Malaysia”.

As he rides through the drive-through section, menu screens similar to those found at drive-through fast food restaurants can be seen. Although the sign on the floor says “order here”, the man doesn’t place his order there.

Instead, he rides further up and finds a window where there was a staff member waiting to take his order. The man orders some medicine and went on his way.

Some netizens pointed out the fact that he didn’t pay for the medicine after taking it from the counter, but he reassured them that the video was merely for creating content.

Drive-through pharmacies are a great convenience as you wouldn’t have to look for parking or even get down from your car, especially if you’re in a hurry to get over-the-counter medicine.

The Superbig Pharmacy in Kubang Kerian is open every day from 8:30am to midnight. Like any other pharmacy, controlled medicine such as antibiotics would still require a doctor’s note prior to purchase.

In case you’re wondering, there is a drive-through pharmacy in Kuala Lumpur as well at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital on Jalan Pahang. However, this is not a standalone pharmacy like the one in Kelantan.

What do you think of drive-through pharmacies like Superbig Pharmacy in Kota Bharu? Should there be more of them?

