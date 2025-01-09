Man Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Johor Bahru, Captured on CCTV

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man was fatally shot in broad daylight in Taman Setia Indah, Johor Bahru, with the incident captured on nearby business surveillance cameras.

The CCTV footage shows the suspect was fully covered, wearing a helmet and face mask, dressed in long-sleeved clothing and pants, and carrying a black sling bag.

According to the surveillance video, after four gunshots were heard, the victim immediately fell to the ground, showing signs of struggle in his final moments.

After hearing the gunshots and seeing the man fall, some nearby witnesses approached to check on the victim.

The footage, shared online by social media users, also shows people quickly fleeing the scene along the corridor.

Victim Identified as Car Salesman, Not Debt Consultant

According to sources who spoke to the media, the assailant fired four shots at the victim, with two bullets striking the victim’s heart.

It was also revealed that the victim was not from a debt consulting company as initially reported, but rather a car salesman.

A spokesperson from the debt consulting company, which was initially linked to the incident, clarified that all their employees are safe and the shooting merely happened near their office premises.

They urged the public to stop spreading misinformation.

Police Chief Issues Warning Against Sharing Shooting Video

Johor Police Chief Comm Datuk M Kumar confirmed the 40-year-old victim died from four gunshot wounds in the incident that occurred outside a restaurant.

He described the shooter as wearing light blue clothing and a helmet.

Kumar assured the public that this was an isolated incident and did not indicate broader security concerns in Johor.

He strongly urged the public to avoid spreading video of the incident as it could hamper the investigation or cause unnecessary panic.

Do not spread rumours or make wild speculations that will lead to unnecessary fear.

The investigation is ongoing.

Parts of this story have been sourced from China Press and Buletin TV3.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.