Malaysian Caught Orange-Handed In Bizarre Vege Smuggling Attempt: 170 Boxes Of Carrrots Seized

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a plot twist that sounds like a veggie tale gone wrong, a 24-year-old Malaysian man was caught trying to smuggle 1,190kg of carrots in 170 boxes by boat.

The maritime drama unfolded in waters off Tawau, Sabah, when Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) officers spotted a suspicious vessel near the Malaysia-Indonesia border during their routine patrol around 11 am two days ago (7 January).

When officers investigated the shifty-looking boat, they discovered the massive haul of orange goodness worth RM3,400.

The total seizure value of RM46,000 represents the contraband goods, transportation equipment and all related smuggling apparatus.

Talk about putting all your carrots in one basket.

Double Trouble For Veggie Smuggler

The wannabe veggie smuggler couldn’t produce any customs documentation, and his boat didn’t even have a valid license.

Tawau MMEA said the case is being investigated under the Customs Act 1967 and Sabah Ports and Harbours Enactment 2002.

The boat has been confiscated, and the suspect probably regrets not sticking to legal produce trading.

MMEA officials warn that they’re keeping their eyes peeled for suspicious activities, so would-be smugglers better think twice before trying any funny business in Malaysian waters.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.