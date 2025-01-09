Baby Severely Bitten At Daycare: Three Staff Arrested As Investigation Unfolds

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Three female staff members were arrested after an 8-month-old baby was severely bitten on the back by a 2-year-old child at a daycare centre in Kuching, Sarawak.

The arrests, which included the owner and caregivers of the daycare centre, came after the baby’s mother filed a police report on Tuesday night (7 January).

The three women are currently assisting with investigations.

Padawan District Police Chief Superintendent Mohd Irwan Hafiz said the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Protection Act 2001.

Under this section, guardians who neglect childcare resulting in exposure to physical or emotional harm can be charged.

If found guilty, offenders face a fine of up to RM20,000, imprisonment not exceeding 10 years, or both.

Social Media Sparks Public Outrage

Meanwhile, an informed friend posted about the biting incident on social media, which sparked intense public discussion.

The incident occurred on Tuesday (7 January) when the daycare’s principal contacted the mother, attempting to downplay the severity of the situation.

The mother immediately rushed to collect her child, seeking treatment at a private hospital before filing a police report.

In a disturbing development the following day (8 January), when the family went to collect the baby’s belongings, they encountered several concerning situations.

The parents of the child who bit the baby refused to apologize, claiming their child “doesn’t bite.”

Suspicious Circumstances Emerge

The centre claimed their CCTV system was conveniently malfunctioning during the incident, and attempted to quietly offer compensation through a red packet.

Most alarmingly, the mother discovered blood stains on her baby’s clothes, which the staff had already attempted to wash.

The mother, a first-time parent, has since requested privacy as the investigation continues, stating “raising a baby is not easy” and asking for prayers for resolution.

The baby is scheduled for further medical examination as police investigations continue.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Utusan Borneo.

