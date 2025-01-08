[Watch] No Exceptions: Batik Air’s Safety Stand Leads To Dramatic Passenger Removal

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A female passenger and her child were removed from a Batik Air flight from Hanoi to Kuala Lumpur after refusing to comply with basic safety protocols, causing a three-hour delay for other passengers.

The Sunday (5 January) incident on Batik Air flight OD-572 was captured on video and widely shared on social media platforms.

The footage shows the passenger becoming confrontational with cabin crew members enforcing mandatory seatbelt requirements before takeoff.

According to Batik Air’s Corporate Communications Strategy spokesperson, the incident began during pre-flight safety checks when the passenger refused to follow cabin crew instructions regarding seatbelt use.

Following established protocols and after attempted negotiations, the passenger was classified under Cabin Crew Instruction Non-compliance before the flight commenced.

Unruly Passenger’s Refusal to Follow Safety Rules Led to Three-Hour Flight Delay

The situation escalated when the passenger, travelling with a child approximately five years old, reportedly became argumentative with flight attendants enforcing standard safety procedures.

The confrontation resulted in a one-hour standoff, contributing to a three-hour delay.

Fellow passengers applauded as the woman and her child were eventually escorted off the aircraft, as documented in a second video posted by TikTok user “fegiegie.”

The incident caused cascading delays, affecting the Hanoi-Kuala Lumpur flight and connecting flights at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Batik Air emphasized that safety remains their top priority and reminded passengers that compliance with aviation regulations and cabin crew instructions is mandatory to ensure operational standards meet international requirements.

The airline’s decision to remove the passenger aligns with standard aviation protocols prioritising safety and regulatory compliance over individual preferences.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Kumparan.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.