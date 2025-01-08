Malaysian Stadium Officials Apologize For Axiata Arena’s Embarrassing Roof Leak

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In what could be described as Malaysian hospitality gone wrong, our prestigious Axiata Arena – home to countless badminton triumphs – offered international players an unexpected shower during the PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2025.

It wasn’t exactly the warm welcome we’re famous for.

Elite athletes from around the world gathered in our house only to find themselves dodging raindrops between serves.

The Malaysian Stadium Corporation (PSM) might as well have served nasi lemak with missing sambal – it’s that level of faux pas in our culture of hospitality.

Terbuka Malaysia 2025: Situasi tidak dijangka di Axiata Arena! Bumbung bocor menyebabkan perlawanan di gelanggang 2 & 3 terpaksa ditangguhkan.



Para peminat diminta bersabar sementara pihak pengurusan mengatasi masalah ini. 🙏🏻🏸#AxiataArena #Badminton@ASTROARENA pic.twitter.com/gYEqJUshlC — ZAKI ZAINAL (@_ZakiZainal) January 7, 2025

Disruption Hits During Malaysian Pair’s Match

“PSM apologizes to all parties, especially the organizers and badminton fans, for the roof leakage incident that occurred at Axiata Arena,” it said in a media statement.

The timing couldn’t have been more mortifying.

A drop in standards: Water trickles onto the court at Axiata Arena during the PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2025, turning the Super 1000 tournament into an unwanted game of ‘dodge the drip.’ It was not quite the shower of success Malaysian badminton was hoping for. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Our own women’s doubles pair, Go Pei Kee and Teoh Mei Xing, were mid-match against China’s Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian when the heavens decided to join the game uninvited.

It’s like having your air-conditioning break down during a family gathering – except this family gathering was being broadcast internationally.

The match was forced into an unscheduled intermission, eventually resuming on a different court hours later – a shuffle that added another layer of embarrassment to an already soggy situation.

Rushed Repairs Highlight Questionable Renovation Strategy

PSM’s response reads like a typical Malaysian crisis management playbook: deploy an army of workers (ten on the roof, no less), promise immediate fixes, and hope nobody notices this happening during a BWF Super 1000 World Tour event.

It’s the equivalent of frantically cleaning the house when unexpected guests are already at the door.

When it rains, it blows: Industrial fans are brought onto the court at Axiata Arena in a desperate attempt to dry the playing surface. Not exactly the kind of ‘fan support’ organizers had in mind for the prestigious PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2025. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The explanation that the arena has been undergoing roof replacement since mid-2024 feels like telling guests “sorry ‘ah’, renovation not done yet” – except these guests are world-class athletes and international media.

The roof replacement process by the Public Works Department (JKR), carried out by contractors appointed by JKR, takes a year to complete using a method that allows Axiata Arena to remain open for events – a decision that now seems precarious.

Red-faced moment: Tournament officials and stadium management personnel huddle on the court for emergency discussions following the roof leakage at Axiata Arena while a photographer captures the unscheduled disruption that has embarrassed the prestigious Super 1000 tournament’s organizers. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

National Pride At Stake As Organisers Scramble To Save Face

For a nation that prides itself on world-class sporting facilities and legendary badminton heritage, this incident strikes at the heart of our Malaysian sense of ‘malu‘ (shame).

PSM’s four-point action plan – including stationing personnel on the roof and expediting repairs – is our very Malaysian way of making things right.

Malaysia’s Pearly Tan picks herself up after a fall during her women’s doubles match with M. Thinaah at the PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2025. Their Round of 32 exit against Indonesian opposition a

It’s like when your mother overcompensates for a cooking mishap by preparing twice as many dishes the next day.

As the tournament continues under watchful eyes (and hopefully drier conditions), this episode is a humbling reminder: in our quest to host world-class events, sometimes we need to ensure the basics are covered first.

Prestigious Tournament Highlights Embarrassing Infrastructure Gaps

After all, in Malaysian culture, there’s nothing worse than failing as a host.

The PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2025, scheduled from 7 to 12 January, is one of only four Badminton World Federation (BWF) Super 1000 events in the world – badminton’s equivalent of a tennis Grand Slam.

A silver lining through the leaky roof: Independent pair Vivian Hoo and Lim Chiew Sien beat Chinese Taipei’s Cheng Yu-Pei and Sun Yu Hsing over straight sets (21-11, 21-17), providing a welcome splash of joy on a day when Malaysian badminton was otherwise dealing with unwanted water works. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

With a prize purse of USD 1,450,000, it represents the highest tier of the BWF World Tour, attracting elite players from across the globe.

The tournament’s prestige, coupled with Malaysia’s rich badminton heritage, makes this infrastructure failure particularly stinging for a nation that has produced multiple Olympic medalists in the sport.

Tee Kai Wun signs autographs for fans following his and partner Man Wei Chong’s victory over Japanese pair Kenya Mitsuhashi and Hiroki Okamura, offering Malaysian supporters something more to cheer about amid the opening day’s setbacks at the PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2025. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

