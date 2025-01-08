Love Wira & Manja? Here’s How You Can Adopt & Pamper Malayan Sun Bears For Real

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Now that Tourism Malaysia has gotten everyone’s attention on our Malayan sun bears, it’s a good time to learn and find out what can be done to help the endangered species.

Like other wild animals, the Malayan sun bears face various issues such as habitat loss and the risk of poaching. The sun bears are listed as “Vulnerable” under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

Fortunately, the Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Centre (BSBCC) in Sabah is doing what it can to rehabilitate and care for rescued sun bears.

BSBCC’s work is important because it’s the only sun bear conservation centre in the world right now.

According to their official website, BSBCC rescues and rehabilitates sun bears before releasing them back into the wild.

However, the sun bears that are unfit to live on their own in the wild will continue to be cared for in the sanctuary or placed in permanent homes.

The conservation centre keeps a list of sun bears they have rescued and released into the wild, including the ones that have passed here.

Here’s how you can help

Caring for rescued sun bears requires significant resources, so the BSBCC depends on additional funding to maintain smooth operations.

As such, BSBCC has a donation programme where guests can give a one-off or recurring donation to help the sun bears.

BSBCC is also currently running the Share Bear Adoption Promotion until 15 January 2025. Through this promotion, guests can support any of the seven sun bears in BSBCC by giving them gifts and additional perks at much lower prices.

Guests can choose to Adopt a Sun Bear for a set fee or adopt a sun bear with an additional treat or perk. The treat or perk for the bears includes a pot of honey, a comfortable hammock, or an enrichment toy. There’s also an option to feed a sun bear for a week or cover their medication for a year.

Donors will be rewarded with a set of gifts as thanks for their contribution. They will receive an adoption certificate, photos of the adopted sun bear, a soft toy, a sun bear postcard, a booklet, a keychain, and a free entrance ticket for two adults.

Before donating, remember to read the terms and conditions, especially for international donors. International donors will receive the adoption certificate and photos of the adopted sun bear via email instead to minimise the size of packaging and lower shipping fees.

Last but not least, since Wira & Manja are mascots for Visit Malaysia year 2026 (VMY2026), do try to drop by BSBCC if you’re holidaying in Sabah!

