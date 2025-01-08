Last Call For Tax Compliance: Malaysia’s e-PCB Plus Transition – What’s At Stake For Employers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) will launch a new Monthly Tax Deduction (PCB) service system, e-PCB Plus, to replace the existing system, integrating e-PCB, e-Data PCB, and eCP39 into the MyTax website.

In a statement released today, IRB said this aligns with the first phase of the e-PCB Plus transition plan that began on 24 September last year and applies to all employers implementing PCB.

The statement indicated that this involves registering employer functions, employer representatives, and PCB administrators on the MyTax website and administrator representative functions in e-PCB Plus.

With the implementation of this new service system, employers must complete all data submissions and PCB payments for monthly tax deductions or last year’s withholding tax by or before 15 January.

Urgent Transition Alert: Old Tax Systems Going Read-Only

The statement noted that from 15 January, the existing PCB system will only be available for display purposes, allowing employers to view previous PCB information or records.

IRB stated that other functions, such as filling, calculating, and PCB payment submissions, will be closed entirely.

IRB will announce the system’s full implementation before officially opening e-PCB Plus to all employers and users.

In light of this, IRB urges employers currently using e-PCB, e-Data PCB, and eCP39 systems who have not yet registered their functions in the e-PCB Plus system to process all related matters promptly to ensure a smoother transition process.

