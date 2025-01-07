[Watch] Monsoon Season Triggers Multiple Landslides, Road Closures In Cameron Highlands

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A landslide occurred on the main road in Kampung Raja, Cameron Highlands, on Monday (6 January), blocking traffic access.

Cameron Highlands District Police Chief DSP Azri Ramli confirmed that no casualties or property damage were reported in the incident, which was reported at 2 AM.

“The incident has blocked traffic in both directions, but clearing works are actively being carried out,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

The Cameron Highlands District Disaster Management Secretariat announced that the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) is already at the location to monitor the situation and provide personnel assistance.

According to the secretariat, alternative routes to Cameron Highlands are available via Sungai Koyan Road, Lipis and Tapah Road.

Landslide Also Hit Cameron Highlands-Tapah Road; Single Lane Open

At the same time, another landslide hit Federal Route FT059, Section 52.20, linking Cameron Highlands with Tapah.

The Cameron Highlands Public Works Department (JKR) announced late Monday night that the road had been reopened to single-lane traffic for all vehicles.

Emergency works are ongoing at the site, necessitating single-lane traffic for safety purposes.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution when using the affected route and follow posted signage and traffic instructions.

Due to single-lane traffic delays, motorists should consider the alternative Sungai Koyan Road route via Lipis.

Simultaneously managing another landslide at Section 82.35, the authorities apologize for any inconvenience caused, emphasizing that current measures are necessary for long-term safety improvements.

Environmental Expert Warns Of More Disasters

The incident comes as Malaysia’s highland regions enter their typical monsoon season, which often brings heightened risks of landslides and soil erosion.

Dilip Martin, President of Regional Environmental Awareness Cameron Highlands (REACH), expressed concerns about ongoing land-clearing activities in the region.

The continuous rainfall in Cameron Highlands also poses significant risks, he said, speaking to TRP.

All earthworks projects should be temporarily suspended until weather conditions improve. Continuing construction during this period could trigger more landslides.

In the last 24 hours, another landslide was also reported in Cameron Highlands.

The landslide occurred near Kea Farm, blocking access to a village.

