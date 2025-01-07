Sibu Teacher Loses RM19,997 After Clicking Link To Buy Dumplings

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Clicking links on social media can be extremely risky, as bank accounts can be emptied in minutes.

A 52-year-old female teacher in Sibu, Sarawak, recently attempted to purchase dumplings online but lost RM19,997 in savings after clicking a suspicious link.

Chinese daily Guang Ming, citing a police statement, reported that the victim was browsing Facebook at home around 4 PM on 2 January when she saw an advertisement for frozen dumplings.

She contacted the seller using the phone number provided.

Delay Tactics and False Promises Mask Account Drainage

She conducted the transaction with the seller via WhatsApp, who sent her a link and asked her to click it to place the order.

The teacher, unsuspecting of any fraud, clicked the link and scanned a QR code to make payment.

Two hours later, the seller contacted her, claiming there were connection issues and that the QR code was still loading, asking her to wait.

The seller promised to deliver the dumplings once the payment went through successfully.

Bank Investigation Reveals Complex Transfer Network

Growing suspicious by 7:30 PM that evening, she called the bank’s customer service hotline.

Bank staff discovered four unauthorized transactions totalling RM19,997 from her account.

She immediately requested the bank to suspend her online banking services and visited the bank the next day (3 January) to further investigate the situation.

After verification, it was discovered that her nearly RM20,000 in savings had been transferred to four different accounts belonging to two Ibans, one Malay, and one Indian account holder.

She subsequently filed a police report.

The incident joins a growing list of sophisticated cyber scams in Malaysia, including a Malaysian pilot’s RM1.36 million loss to an Instagram investment scam and a Chinese student falling prey to a fake PDRM app scam over a supposed RM12 tax notice.

