Malaysian Pilot Loses Over RM1.36 Million After Falling For Instagram Investment Scam

A 50-year-old pilot was deceived of more than RM1.36 million after being lured by “returns” in an investment advertisement on Instagram.

Selangor police chief, Commissioner Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, confirmed that the Selangor Commercial Crime Investigation Department has received a report and is investigating under Section 420 of the Penal Code (Cheating).

He revealed that the victim saw an investment advertisement on Instagram that caught his attention, claiming that “the more you invest, the higher the returns, with many benefits.”

Subsequently, the scammers provided him with a link to an application called ‘UVKXE’ (https://www.uvkxe.com/) and patiently guided him on how to operate it.

Hussein disclosed that between October and December last year, the pilot made 34 transfers totalling RM1,366,885 to 10 different bank accounts provided by the scammers.

The Classic “Small Win, Big Loss” Investment Trap

The victim successfully withdrew once during the entire investment period, amounting to RM4,300.

Although the scam group promised the victim that he could click the ‘withdraw’ button anytime and receive investment profits in his bank account within 24 hours, there was no response after following the procedures.

That’s when he realized he had been scammed and quickly sought help by filing a police report in Kajang.

Hussein reminded the public to be vigilant about investment advertisements on social media platforms, especially Instagram, that promise returns and to be wary of unclear sources.

How To Report Scams In Malaysia

You can report online scams through the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) by calling their hotline at 997 or visiting their website.

If you suspect a scam, contact your bank’s fraud hotline immediately.

It’s important to lodge a police report to document the scam formally.

You can also call the local police or visit the nearest police station.

Kalau hangpa rasa dah kena scam dengan scalper yang mark-up harga tiket asal RM200 ke RM1,500, hubungi National Scam Response Centre (NSRC).



Kumpulkan screenshot conversation dengan scalper, resit bank dan dokumen berkaitan + submit pada NSRC.



Nak buat aduan pun kena tau cara pic.twitter.com/M1Dd1sXsYQ — Asrul Muzaffar🇲🇾 (@asrulmm) May 18, 2023

Malaysia has lost RM3.18 billion due to online scams from 2021 to April 2024, affecting over 95,800 victims.

Despite high awareness (73% of Malaysians recognize the risks), many remain vulnerable, with only half blocking scam calls and less than a third reporting incidents.

