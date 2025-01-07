Good Samaritan Finds RM550 At ATM In Sungai Petani

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Good Samaritan is using social media to find the rightful owner of cash returned by a bank deposit machine at a Hong Leong Bank branch in Sungai Petani, Kedah.

The finder, who remained anonymous, took to a Sungai Petani Facebook group, describing how the money was rejected by the second ATM from the right at Hong Leong Bank’s Legenda Heights branch around 9am

The machine had returned 11 RM50 notes.

“Please collect the money from bank staff,” the post stated.

Honest ATM Deed Wins Internet’s Heart

The simple mission to reunite the money with their rightful owner has triggered an avalanche of social media reactions with a mix of praise and playful envy.

While some users openly admitted they might have struggled with the moral dilemma of found money, others celebrated this rare display of civic consciousness.

One particularly relatable soul asking the eternal question: “Why is it never me who finds money?”

In a country where scams have recently claimed victims like a pilot who lost RM1.36 million, this small act of honesty has become an unexpected beacon of hope – and proof that not all viral banking stories have to end in tears.

READ MORE: Malaysian Pilot Loses Over RM1.36 Million After Falling For Instagram Investment Scam

READ MORE: Woman Found Bundle Of RM50 Notes At MY-SG Border Crossing, Money Still Unclaimed

READ MORE: Lost And Found: Good Samaritans In Kulim Rally To Return Lost iPhone

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.