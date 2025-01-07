20-Year-Old Hero Donates Body For UM Medical Research After Cancer Battle

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tan Hao Enn was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Desmoplastic small round cell tumours (DSRCT) when he was 17.

The prognosis for DSRCT is grim, with a five-year survival rate of 15% and no known cures available.

Hao Enn battled with this illness for 3 years, undergoing surgery to remove a malignant tumour in his abdomen, followed by chemotherapy, radiotherapy and immunotherapy.

Unfortunately, the cancer continued to spread rapidly along with recurring relapses despite many efforts to curb it.

The side effects from the treatments, along with declining health and inability to go through with a stem cell transplant left a mark on his physical and mental health.

These factors made him suffer with depression. It even had him contemplate ending his life.

Before the diagnosis, his father Tan Jun Bin described his son as a kind, cheerful and optimistic young man.

He rarely expressed his worries and displayed remarkable resilience, aided by a decade of martial arts training. said Tan Jun Bin – source NST

In an effort to combat the negative emotions stemming from the painful situation, Tan Hao Enn decided to donate his body for medical research in the hopes that it might help others in the future.

With this noble decision, Tan Hao Enn became the youngest participant in Universiti Malaya’s Silent Mentor programme at just 20 years old.

His family bolstered his decision with his father, grandfather and grandmother following his lead by signing up for the same programme.

Life and death are just a thought apart. I hope you will do your utmost to save every patient. If you fail, face it fearlessly, said Hao Enn in a message towards medical students upon joining the programme – source NST

His body will be used in a five-day workshop for medical students in May or June this year.

Hao Enn’s ashes will be returned to his family for a funeral after the workshop is over.

