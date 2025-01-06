Terengganu EXCO Slammed For Oil Revenue Infographic Blunder

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Terengganu State Assembly Member (ADUN) Dr Azman Ibrahim recently shared an infographic on the state’s revenue versus its oil revenue on X (formerly Twitter).

In the post caption, the Jabi assemblyman and state executive councilor for Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Rural Development wrote “What is the state government doing to reduce dependency on oil revenue? Here is an illustration to better understand it. Orange is state revenue and green is the amount of petroleum revenue over three years”.

The graphs show Terengganu’s state revenue against oil revenue during the tenure of three past chief ministers starting with Datuk Seri Ahmad bin Said, who was in office from 2011 to 2013.

In the first graph, state revenue came up to RM224.5 million a year, while oil revenue came in at RM2.21 billion annually.

However, the second and third graphs looked odd as the state revenue bars are higher than the oil revenue bars. Upon closer inspection, the state revenue bars are still labelled as ‘million’ and the oil revenue bars as ‘billion’.

It appears to have been some sort of graphic design error, one that sparked mockery and criticism towards the state exco who posted it.

One netizen pointed out the mistake and questioned how someone who is a “Doctor” could not tell the difference between million and billion.

Other netizens found the blunder hilarious, poking fun at Azman and speculating that it was perhaps his social media admin who should take the blame for the oversight.

Although to be fair, it may have just been a mistake on the graphic designer’s end, who might have produced the graph based on digits without considering whether they’re in millions or billions.

X user Hakam even created a ‘correct’ graph, to show what it’s supposed to look like.

Mistakes are inevitable especially when there is no clear communication between teams and departments. Some errors can be rectified but some can come at a big cost.

In this particular case, many have also criticised the state government’s competency.

