[Watch] Palestinian Refugees Burn Bedding, Stage Protest Demanding Return To Egypt

Tensions reached a boiling point at the Wisma Transit Kuala Lumpur (WTKL) on Saturday (4 January) when Palestinian refugees, who were evacuated to Malaysia in recent months, staged a protest.

They burned pillows and bedsheets while demanding an expedited return to Egypt, raising serious concerns about facility management and humanitarian assistance.

Witnesses recorded the confrontations as Palestinians rattled the facility’s gates, with some holding handwritten placards.

The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) confirmed that the disturbance began around 5 PM, with protesters damaging furniture and setting fire to bedding materials.

The situation was eventually contained by 7:30 PM, though the incident has left many questioning the sustainability of current arrangements.

ATM added that it was caused by the Palestinians’ desire to expedite returning to their homeland.

Tensions Escalate As Palestinians Begin Hunger Strike

In a video uploaded by Khairen Anuar on Facebook, several Palestinian residents at WTKL gathered in the facility’s lobby holding papers that read ‘Hunger Strike,’ with many of them being children and women, including one person in a wheelchair.

The protest’s escalation to property destruction has sparked a heated debate about appropriate responses to such incidents.

Social media discussions reflect mounting frustration among some Malaysians about using public resources, particularly concerning the damage to facility property.

Tak salah membantu warga Palestin tetapi mesti ada hadnya. Tak perlulah sehingga membawa rakyatnya ke Malaysia sebab Implikasinya sangat besar — LetItFlowAgain🍃 (@GreenRambutans) January 5, 2025

Others maintain that Malaysia must continue its humanitarian support despite these challenges, emphasizing the psychological toll of prolonged confinement on the Palestinian refugees.

Some suggest that the refugees seek transfer to Egypt as a stepping stone, potentially using it as a gateway to seek asylum in Western nations.

Palestinian Ambassador Expresses Regret Over Transit Center Unrest

Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali has expressed deep regret over the disturbance, emphasizing that such actions do not reflect Palestinian culture and ethics.

The ambassador said in a statement that he is truly saddened by what transpired.

These actions do not represent the values and conduct of the Palestinian people.

He assured that the Malaysian government and the Palestinian Embassy are fully committed to addressing and supporting those affected by the incident.

Previous Incidents

In October last year, tensions also escalated at WTKL when Palestinian refugees reacted violently to movement restrictions, resulting in a confrontation with facility officers and property damage.

The incident, which saw a slipper being thrown at an officer by a Palestinian woman, erupted after facility management denied requests from several Palestinians to leave the premises, citing transit visa restrictions.

#fyp ♬ original sound – OG @ogyvincenzo Warga Palestin mengamuk, buat kecoh di WTKL gara-gara tidak dibenarkan menginap di luar Beberapa warga Palestin membuat kecoh dan mengamuk di Wisma Transit Kuala Lumpur (WTKL), petang semalam. Angkatan Tentera Malaysia (ATM) dalam kenyataan berkata, dalam kejadian sekitar jam 6.15 petang Rabu itu, beberapa Warga Palestin yang menginap di Wisma Transit Kuala Lumpur telah membuat kekecohan dan mengamuk kerana tidak berpuas hati. "Dipercayai terdapat beberapa warga Palestin yang tidak berpuas hati disebabkan pasukan tidak membenarkan salah seorang dari warga Palestin untuk menginap di luar. "Warga Palestin terbabit kemudian telah membuat kekecohan di hadapan Balai Pengawal WTKL bersama keluarganya dan rakan-rakannya," kata kenyataan itu. Bagaimanapun, katanya pegawai bertugas yang telah menyedari kejadian itu bertindak meredakan keadaan. "Pegawai Bertugas juga meminta warga Palestin yang terlibat untuk beredar dari kawasan berkenaan. "Kesemua warga Palestin kemudiannya masuk ke lobi utama WTKL dan membuat kekecohan dan amukan dengan memecahkan pasu serta merosakkan hiasan yang terdapat di lobi utama WTKL," tambahnya. Katanya lagi, Pegawai Bertugas berusaha meredakan keadaan namun salah seorang daripada warga Palestin telah membaling selipar ke arah Pegawai Bertugas. "Wakil Kedutaan Palestin juga turut hadir serta cuba menyuraikan kekecohan tetapi tidak berjaya," jelasnya. Susulan itu, katanya, pasukan akan sentiasa memantau pergerakan warga Palestin dan mengelakkan sebarang konfrantasi. #Malaysia

The woman, Aminah Muhammad Nafi’ Jamal Abd Rabah, later apologised in a TikTok video that has since gone viral.

She expressed deep remorse over her involvement in the incident where protesters burned bedding materials and damaged facility property.

WTKL serves as a transit accommodation for military personnel and Defence Ministry staff and has strict protocols regarding temporary residents’ movements.

Transit visitors must remain within the premises per immigration requirements and security protocols.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Suria and FMT.

