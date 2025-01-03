[Watch] Frustrated Vendor Responds To Customer Complaints: “What Do You Expect For RM3?”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A food vendor’s TikTok rant about unreasonable customer demands has gone viral, sparking debate about consumer expectations in Malaysia’s competitive food delivery market.

In a 42-second video that has garnered 2.6 million views since its 31 December posting, the vendor expressed frustration over customers’ demands for free delivery and larger portions for her RM3 meals.

“What do you expect for RM3? This isn’t an RM30 meal!” the vendor said in the video filmed at her shop in Bukit Rambai, Melaka.

She explained that everything is priced at RM3 per portion, with no options for RM6, RM8, or RM10 portions.

I’m already selling at a very low price, and people are still asking for free delivery and extra prawns.

Mixed Public Reactions

The video has drawn mixed responses from social media users.

Some criticised the vendor’s confrontational tone and facial expressions, which they described as “intimidating.”

Others defended the vendor, pointing out small business owners’ challenges in maintaining affordable prices while meeting increasing customer demands.

The incident occurs as Malaysia implements its progressive wage policy for 2025, increasing operational costs for small business owners.

