[Watch] DNA Confirms Identity: 15-Year-Old Murder Victim Yap Xin Yuan Cremated As Family Bids Final Farewell

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Following the confirmation of DNA test results yesterday identifying the body found at the Sungai Changgang, Banting garbage trap in Banting as 15-year-old Yap Xin Yuan, her parents arrived at Banting Hospital this morning (3 January) to claim her remains.

Selangor police chief, Commissioner Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, said the confirmation was made after DNA samples from the teenager’s body matched positively with her mother’s DNA.

Yes, the DNA is positive. The body was claimed by the family at Banting Hospital today (2 January).

He added that the remand period for the suspects – three males aged 16, 20, and 51 years old, including the victim’s boyfriend – which is set to expire this Sunday, is expected to be extended if further investigation is needed.

Parents Claim Daughter’s Remains for Final Journey

Yap’s parents arrived alone at the hospital morgue around 8:30 AM, followed by the funeral home staff and a coffin arriving at the morgue later on.

According to on-site reporters, the parents had prepared a white coffin for their daughter.

After completing the necessary procedures, the coffin carrying Yap’s remains left at 9:35 AM and was taken directly to the crematorium.

When Yap’s parents appeared at the hospital, although they wore sunglasses and masks, their exhausted appearance was still visible.

When interviewed, the father said, “I’m here to take her home today.”

Difficult to Accept the Loss

Regarding his daughter’s passing, he sorrowfully expressed that while it’s difficult to accept her death, the family must face reality.

He mentioned that he couldn’t see Yap’s Xinyuan’s appearance during the body collection process.

He later revealed that he and his wife have three children, and Yap was their eldest.

She will be sent to the Cheras Crematorium, and the funeral home will handle the subsequent arrangements.

Although overwhelmed with grief, the father said they have come to accept the reality of her passing.

Boyfriend Claims Drug-Laced Drink Caused Death; Police Face Investigation Hurdles

During police questioning, the victim’s boyfriend, aged 16, maintained that Yap died after consuming a beverage laced with drugs.

However, with the victim now deceased, police are unable to determine whether she knowingly or unknowingly consumed the drug-laced drink.

Reports indicate that many nightclubs in Malaysia have drug dealers secretly providing these drug-laced fruit drinks to “customers,” with black market prices of around RM100 per bottle, varying by location and venue.

Furthermore, there have been previous cases where young women were deceived into drinking such drug-laced beverages, leading to sexual assault while in an unconscious state.

READ MORE: Cheras Teen’s Disappearance: Decomposed Body Found In Garbage Trap As Boyfriend Arrested

READ MORE: 4 Deaths At Pinkfish Countdown Allegedly Due To Ecstasy

1. Malaysia made its first seizure of fentanyl, said to be 20 to 40 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.



"If it is mixed with xylazine, it will cause people to become like zombies," said Sazali Mohamad, Customs DG (Enforcement and Compliance). pic.twitter.com/ln6Du0eEtQ — BFM News (@NewsBFM) December 19, 2023

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sin Chew, China Press and Astro Awani.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.