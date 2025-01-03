Local Film Earns Just RM5,778 At Box Office

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A sobering revelation of Malaysia’s 2024 box office figures showed that action thriller “Sheriff” soared to nearly RM60 million, but dozens of local films struggled to break even, with some earning less than the cost of a used car.

The bottom-ranked “Tafakur“, a psychological thriller drama, managed just RM5,778.55 – barely enough to cover a month’s salary for one crew member.

Industry insiders paint a troubling picture: of the 50 films tracked by the National Film Development Corporation’s (FINAS) ‘Unit Wajib Tayang’ (Mandatory Screening Unit) as of 23 October 2024, 21 films couldn’t cross the RM100,000 mark.

This means many productions likely lost millions, considering the average Malaysian film costs between RM800,000-RM2 million to produce.

The ‘Skim Wajib Tayang’ (Mandatory Screening Regulation), which requires local films to be shown for 14 consecutive days in cinemas’ largest halls, makes these numbers more painful.

However, there’s a telling caveat: films can be moved to smaller halls if viewership falls below 30% capacity after four days or below 15% after three days – a fate many of these productions likely faced.

Box Office Blues: When Local Films Fall Short

Many investors jump into film production without understanding the financial risks, says a producer who wished to remain anonymous.

Speaking to TRP, the producer said they see success stories like “Sheriff” or “Takluk: Lahad Datu,” but these are exceptions, not the rule.

The numbers tell a stark story: while the top three films collectively earned over RM96 million, the bottom 20 movies combined barely reached RM1 million.

Films like “Curry Mee” (RM30,430), “Le Dream” (RM21,333.40), and “Abinaya” (RM19,202.90) highlight the industry’s harsh realities.

The Costly Allure of Malaysian Film Production

Yet, paradoxically, film production continues unabated.

Many first-time producers and investors, attracted by the glamour of filmmaking, overlook crucial market research and distribution strategies.

“It’s a classic case of hope over experience,” our source adds.

Without understanding market demands and distribution challenges, many films are dead on arrival.

Marah kalau cinema tak support. Tp finas pun 1, kualiti filem mcm ni bg duduk dlm skim wajib tayang. Hall kosong pg smpai malam, rugi lah mcm ni. — Zhafri Tahir (Pakar Rumput Stadium) (@ZhafriTahir) December 30, 2024

Against the Odds: ‘Babah’ And ‘Dongeng Sang Kancil’ Proves Local Films Can Still Shine

However, not all is gloom in the Malaysian film industry.

The recently released “Babah,” directed by Mohd Shah Faizul Ibrahim, has proven that compelling storytelling still draws audiences.

The film, which tells the touching story of a father’s love and sacrifice for his daughter battling Guillain-Barré Syndrome, has collected an impressive RM3 million within just seven days of its release.

Produced by Nads Media Entertainment with support from FINAS’s ‘Dana Kandungan Kreatif‘ (Creative Content Fund), “Babah” demonstrates that Malaysian films can still achieve significant box office success with the right combination of storytelling, marketing, and funding support.

Meanwhile, the animated film “Dongeng Sang Kancil” recorded RM1.5 million in first-day box office earnings.

The film, which opened in theaters recently, marks a significant achievement for the local animation industry.

This strong opening performance comes after nearly two years of production work by Les’ Copaque Production, the studio behind the successful “Upin & Ipin” franchise.

