Free AirAsia Tickets Worth RM15,000 With Property Purchase In KL

Property buyers can now receive complimentary AirAsia tickets valued at RM15,000 as Kuala Lumpur Wellness City (KLWC) extends its popular travel incentive program until 10 April.

The initiative allows property buyers to book flights throughout 2025 for themselves or family members, with access to AirAsia’s network of 166 destinations across 25 countries.

Dato’ Sri Dr. Chang Soon Thong, Executive Director of Brand, Sales and Marketing at KLWC, announced this news during a symbolic ticket handover ceremony attended by representatives from Tourism Malaysia.

Chang highlighted that the ticket giveaway offers consumers a promising health investment and creates opportunities for dream vacations, allowing them to find joy and satisfaction in their travels.

Property Investment With Travel Perks

During this period, buyers of medical suites, wellness suites, retail shops, or business suites can enjoy this exclusive offer.

Chang expressed gratitude to AirAsia and all KLWC supporters.

The collaboration with AirAsia was chosen due to the airline’s reputation as a trusted, affordable global brand offering quality service and extensive network coverage.

The Nobel Healthcare Park in Bukit Jalil offers diverse property options, including specialist clinics, business suites, exclusive retail shops, and fully furnished wellness suites starting from RM366,000.

