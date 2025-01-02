Malaysian Teens Misbehaving: From Midnight Cycling To “Ketuk Ketampi”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video went viral recently showing police punishing a large group of teenagers with “ketuk ketampi”(AKA ear squats).

The incident took place in Kuala Lumpur at a roadblock in conjunction with the 2025 New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Tular sebuah video dikongsi warga maya yang dipercayai memaparkan remaja di bawah umur didenda KETUK KETAMPI oleh polis dalam satu sekatan jalan raya sempena sambutan ambang tahun baharu 2025 di ibu negara malam tadi.



📹 Si Solihin#digitalbernamatv #ambang2025 #tahunbaharu pic.twitter.com/gKc3n6p6FA — BERNAMA TV 🇲🇾 (@BernamaTV) January 1, 2025

The teens were stopped for riding modified bicycles dangerously around the nation’s capital.

Meanwhile, another video surfaced showing a group of teen cyclists crowding a traffic light junction in Kuantan, Pahang.

The video was shared by user @ammarlahhh who shared his take on what parenting is.

Captioning the video with the phrase “Kuantan problem”, the user remarked that when a teacher canes a child, some will say it’s abuse, but in reality, it is up to the parents to shape their kids at home.

What Netizens Have To Say?

Over on Twitter, many applauded the cops in KL for their creative method in handling the misbehaving juveniles.

One user remarked that after they were done with the “ketuk ketampi”, the cops should have called the parents and make them pick their children up one by one.

Another Twitter user brought up the old adage “it takes a village” in commending the police.

Meanwhile, someone else remarked that this punishment served no purpose other than as entertainment for others.

this serves no real purpose other than to entertain some folks.. — Wolfus (@siva_wolf) January 1, 2025

As for the kids in Kuantan, the comments ranged from disbelief to let them have fun.

“I almost got into an accident because of kids like these. In the dark they don’t have any lights and ride into the middle of the road all of a sudden” – Tiktok

”Whoever supports the police’s decision, please come forward” – Tiktok

“If there is an accident, the blame will fall on the other road users” – Tiktok

“Memories like these cannot be recreated when you have grown up. It’s awesome that you kids are just like us before.” – Tiktok

“Just relax. We used to be like this too when we were younger. Just that there wasn’t any viral videos back then. These are memories. Last night watching them made me remember when I was little and riding bikes with my friends on the night of Merdeka, Happy New Year.” – Tiktok

