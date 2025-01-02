Malaysian NGO Launches RM1 Million Winter Appeal For Gaza And Syria Crisis

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Global Peace Mission (GPM) Malaysia has launched an urgent winter aid campaign targeting the deteriorating humanitarian situations in Gaza and Syria, as both regions face unprecedented challenges amid harsh winter conditions.

Since 7 October, the ongoing conflict has claimed over 45,000 lives and left more than 108,000 injured.

The situation has reached a critical point following the recent attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital – the last functioning medical facility in northern Gaza’s Beit Lahya.

This assault has effectively paralyzed medical services, leaving thousands without essential care.

Nearly 1.9 million Palestinians have been displaced, with six deaths from hypothermia already reported, including four infants, as the healthcare system teeters on the brink of collapse.

The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics has said in a report that 'Israel' killed 45,484 Palestinians in Gaza and about 100,000 Palestinians left the Strip since October 7, 2023.



According to the report, this data corresponds to about six percent of the enclave’s population pic.twitter.com/vdbZr63c5Z — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) January 1, 2025

Syria In Transition: Post-Assad Era Brings New Challenges

In Syria, following the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime on 8 December 2024, the nation faces a complex transition amid its 13-year conflict aftermath.

The crisis has displaced 14 million people, including 7.2 million internally displaced persons, while 16.7 million require immediate humanitarian assistance.

Despite these challenges, approximately 100,000 refugees have begun returning home, attempting to rebuild their lives amidst the devastation.

In response to these dire circumstances, GPM Malaysia has initiated a RM1 million emergency winter aid appeal.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said Monday that one million internally displaced people (IDPs) in #Gaza face the risk of death due to the winter cold, as the genocidal war continues.#Syria #palestine pic.twitter.com/RLRoVmUCMC — Halemih S.G (@Halemih_Gh) December 11, 2024

Urgent Humanitarian Response

The campaign aims to provide essential winter supplies, including clothing, heating equipment and fuel, food supplies, and medical kits, to both regions.

The organization plans to deploy its mission to Syria on 15 January, while Dr Tareq al-Talmas, GPM Gaza Manager, will coordinate Gaza operations.

Syahrir Azfar Saleh, CEO of GPM Malaysia, said the winter crisis presents an unprecedented challenge for both regions.

The combination of conflict, displacement, and severe weather conditions creates a perfect storm of humanitarian needs.

Displaced women from Khan Younis, south of Gaza City, speak about their harsh suffering as they are displaced with the onset of winter, as they face a severe shortage of blankets, water seeping into their tents, pic.twitter.com/0D58ow3Lzl — Tufan_Alaqsa طوفان الأقصى (@Tufan_ALaqssa) January 2, 2025

How To Support The Appeal

The initiative is coordinated with ASEAN NGO partners from Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Donations can be made through their online platform at jomsedekah.com/winteremergency2024 or via bank transfer to Maybank account 5642-2161-1602 with the reference “Winter Emergency.”

The appeal represents a critical attempt to address immediate survival needs in both conflict zones, where traditional aid channels have been severely compromised.

Those seeking further information can contact GPM at +603-41443441 or salam@gpm.com.my.

