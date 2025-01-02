Lab Results Might Shed Light On Mysterious Pinkfish New Year’s Eve Fatalities

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Four individuals have died following their attendance at the Pinkfish New Year’s countdown concert at Sunway Lagoon’s artificial beach in Subang Jaya.

The victims, two men and two women aged between 20 and 40 passed away within a short time of each other.

Dengar cerita ada 4 kematian masa konsert Pinkfish di Sunway Lagoon haritu.. pic.twitter.com/WuWd73JJLs — amighul deghaman (@ricxxxkiddo) January 2, 2025

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed in an evening statement that the University Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) reported four deaths of locals who had attended the 31 December event.

Initial autopsy findings revealed no external injuries on any of the victims.

Police are currently treating the cases as sudden death while awaiting laboratory results, though investigations continue to determine if criminal activity or toxic substances were involved.

Scrutiny After Tragedy

The Pinkfish concert at Sunway Lagoon’s large artificial beach was a prominent New Year’s Eve celebration that drew substantial crowds.

The event featured elaborate light shows and fireworks displays, making it particularly popular among attendees.

The authorities urge anyone with relevant information to come forward as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, the incident has cast a sombre shadow over what was meant to be a festive celebration.

On social media, friends and acquaintances of the victims have begun sharing messages of grief and disbelief.

My husb cousin died at Pinkfish Festival last night. Left 2 kids. 😭😭😭 — Sal Oh Ekin (@sal_oh_ekin) January 1, 2025

Where Music Meets Art

Pinkfish is a large-scale outdoor music and arts festival in Malaysia that celebrates creativity, expression, and community.

The festival includes live music acts, both local and international, as well as art installations from various artists.

The festival has been praised for its unforgettable experience for music and art lovers alike, with something for everyone.

Tuesday’s event isn’t just another EDM bash—it’s a carefully curated spectacle where art installations dot the landscape like fever dreams, and international acts like Zerofloat and Sara Landry share billing with local talents.

As investigations continue, the incident raises questions about the future of Malaysia’s festival scene, where ambition and safety protocols sometimes dance an uneasy waltz.

For now, Pinkfish stands as a reminder that even in paradise, shadows can fall.

READ MORE: Pinkfish Does It Again – Elevates Music Festival To New Heights In Second Year

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.