Cheras Teen’s Disappearance: Decomposed Body Found In Garbage Trap As Boyfriend Arrested

Police have discovered a decomposed body while investigating the disappearance of 15-year-old student Yap Xin Yuan, as authorities arrested her 16-year-old boyfriend as prime suspect, along with two others aged 20 and 51.

The identity of the remains, found at a garbage trap in Sungai Changgang, Banting, has not yet been confirmed, and forensic testing is currently underway.

The discovery of the body intensified the investigation, which took a significant turn with the arrest of Yap’s boyfriend following weeks of suspicious behaviour and contradictory statements.

Before his arrest, the suspect had filed a police report on 23 December in what appeared to be an attempt to distance himself from the case while providing inconsistent accounts of their last meeting.

Boyfriend Allegedly Details Final Hours In Confession

Chinese media reported that the boyfriend has confessed to involvement in her death.

It was said that he revealed disturbing details about the teenager’s final hours.

According to the suspect’s confession, Yap’s death occurred after they both consumed beverages allegedly laced with drugs.

In a state of panic, the boyfriend, with help from family members, disposed of her body, which was later found in the garbage trap.

Timeline Reveals Deception

The case began on 19 December when the Form 3 student left home under the pretence of attending lion dance practice.

CCTV footage revealed she arrived at her boyfriend’s residence at 8:45 AM, contradicting his initial claim that they met at 4 PM that day.

Ride-hailing records confirmed she took only one trip that morning, disproving his story about her leaving his home at 5 PM.

The couple had been secretly dating for over a year after meeting through a lion dance troupe where the boyfriend was a former member.

On the day of her disappearance, Yap carried only a small backpack and a hamster intended as a gift for him, leaving behind all identification documents.

Her mother had earlier expressed concern about the boyfriend’s contradictory statements during a press conference on 22 December held by the Selangor DAP Public Complaints Bureau.

Mother’s DNA Samples Collected

Due to the advanced state of decomposition, visual identification of the body has been impossible.

Police have collected DNA samples from Yap’s mother for comparison, with results expected within two days.

The remains have been transferred to Banting Hospital for a thorough autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The case continues to develop as authorities gather more evidence and await the DNA test results that will confirm the identity of the deceased.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Oriental Daily, Sin Chew and Guang Ming Daily.

