Who Did Malaysians Discuss The Most In 2024?

As the year comes to a close, Google’s Year In Search offers an interesting look at what caught the attention of Malaysians throughout 2024.

A few notable Malaysians became the talk of the town, ranging from actors to athletes, for their achievements, controversies, and even their passing.

Here are seven Malaysians people talked about most in the past year and why:

1. Ruhainies Farehah

Image: instagram | @ruhainies7

At number one in the top 10 list under the ‘People’ category of Google’s Year In Search, Ruhainies is a Malaysians actress and TV personality with notable roles in popular local TV shows such as ‘Cinta Yang Hilang’, ‘Hati Perempuan’, and ‘Tunang Tak Jadi’.

Earlier this year, Ruhainies was embroiled in a scandal involving Singaporean singer and actor Aliff Aziz, where the pair were allegedly caught by Islamic authorities engaging in immoral activities or khalwat at a luxury condominium in Kuala Lumpur earlier.

For context, Aliff was married to singer Bella Astillah, who filed for divorce on 11 March this year. Aliff was caught in the Kuala Lumpur condominium with Ruhainies on 9 March.

In October, media reports said the Syariah Court has set a trial date for Ruhainies and Aliff, who were accused of committing adultery, on 20 February 2025.

2. Azizulhasni Awang

Image: Tatler Asia

In 2024, Azizulhasni Awang, one of Malaysia’s most celebrated athletes, particularly in the sport of track cycling, continues to make waves both locally and internationally.

Azizulhasni remains one of the leading figures in Malaysian sports, particularly in keirin and sprint events. Known as the “Pocket Rocketman” for his small stature but explosive power on the track, he continues to compete at the highest levels in world cycling.

While he has already achieved monumental success in his career, including a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the keirin event, he remains highly competitive in the World Cup series, UCI World Championships, and other major events.

Unfortunately, the two-time Olympic medalist in the track-discipline of keirin – in which riders gain speed behind a motorcycle before a three-lap sprint – was disqualified at the 2024 Paris Olympics for overtaking the derny (motorized bicycle) before it pulled off the track, losing the chance of winning a gold medal for Malaysia.

3. Aliff Aziz

Image: instagram | @iamaliffaziz

Singaporean actor and singer Aliff Aziz made it to number three in the ‘People’ category of Google’s Year In Search list for Malaysia.

Aliff is primarily known for his work as a singer, with several hit songs under his belt. In 2024, he has continued to release new music, often blending pop, R&B, and Malay ballads including tracks like ‘Sayang Sayang’ and ‘Sandar Padaku’.

His songs have resonated with a broad audience in Malaysia and Singapore, though his career has seen its ups and downs.

Aliff Aziz has been in the public eye not only for his professional work but also for his personal life.

His marriage to Bella Astillah, a fellow singer, was highly publicized, and their relationship became a subject of media attention, especially after several public controversies regarding his alleged infidelity with actress Ruhainies Farehah.

4. Faisal Halim

Image: instagram | @faisalhalim.7

Malaysian professional footballer Faisal Halim continues to make his mark both domestically and internationally, building on his reputation as one of the brightest young talents in Malaysian football.

Faisal Halim is currently playing for Selangor FC, one of Malaysia’s most storied football clubs. He has been a key player for Selangor FC since joining the team, contributing significantly to their offensive play.

He has been in good form in the Malaysia Super League (MSL) in 2024 and has been one of the top performers for Selangor, with his pace, dribbling, and creativity causing trouble for opposition defenses. His consistent performances in the league have kept him in the spotlight as one of Malaysia’s top football talents.

On 5 May, Faisal was the victim of an acid attack at a shopping mall in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya. At time of press, the motive of the acid attack is still unknown, and the police investigation is still open.

He admitted in a media report that he needed more time to reach his peak form, as he is still recovering from the attack.

5. Pearly Tan and M Thinaah

Image: instagram | @__pearlytan

Pearly Tan, one of Malaysia’s top badminton players, has continued to establish herself as a key figure in the women’s doubles discipline. She, along with her partner M Thinaah, has been one of Malaysia’s most successful pairs in recent years.

Tan remains one of the top women’s doubles players in the world in 2024. As of now, she is consistently ranked among the top 10 in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Women’s Doubles rankings, alongside M Thinaah.

The pair caught the attention of Malaysians when they lost to India’s Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichan at the 2024 World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China, on 12 December.

6. Taib Mahmud

Image: Dayak Daily

On February 21, news of former chief minister of Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud’s death made headlines. He was 87 years old when he passed.

Taib was known for his long tenure as the Chief Minister of Sarawak, a position he held from 1981 to 2014.

Taib began his political career in the United Sarawak Party (PSB), which was later absorbed into the ruling Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP). He then joined the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, which dominated Malaysian politics at the time.

In 1981, at the age of 45, Taib became the Chief Minister of Sarawak, succeeding Tun Abdul Rahman Ya’kub. His leadership and political maneuvering allowed him to maintain control over the state for 33 years, making him one of the longest-serving political leaders in Malaysian history.

7. Jaafar Onn

Image: Facebook | The Patriots Studios

Beloved actor Jaafar Onn made headlines when he passed away on 3 April at the age of 72.

Jaafar was born in Penang, Malaysia, and grew up with an interest in the arts, particularly acting. He started his journey in the entertainment world in the 1970s and quickly established himself as a talented performer.

Most Malaysians who grew up in the 90s would remember him in the series ‘Cili Padi’, a sitcom which revolves around the lives of four young friends, along with their teacher ‘Cikgu Jaafar’.

