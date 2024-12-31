TRP’s Top 7 Stories In 2024 Provide A Snapshot Of What Makes Us Malaysians

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The year 2024 has been eventful and we’ve made it through the highs and lows, guys.

READ MORE: Almost A Year Around The Sun: Here’s What Has Happened In 2024 So Far

Before we prepare ourselves for the new year, here’s a recap of the top 7 TRP stories in 2024 which offers a glimpse of what has been on our collective minds.

1st: We love our smoke

Image: MySejahtera

No, it’s not about the haze but we just can’t seem to part with the cigarettes and/or vapes. This year’s top story is “Sweden Just Became The World’s 1st Smoke-Free Country. Can Malaysia Do The Same?”

Malaysia’s journey to become a smoke-free society feels almost like a Sisyphean task. Just when we think a decision has been reached, the relevant authorities seem to roll it back to square one and we begin our quest anew.

READ HERE: Sweden Just Became The World’s 1st Smoke-Free Country. Can Malaysia Do The Same?

2nd: We park like we own the road

Image: China Press

The first runner-up is the article titled “Entire Cheras Street Penalized After Residents’ Complaints To Council.” As the title suggests, the authorities had to punish everyone living on the same street like they’re kindergarteners. All for one and one for all!

The incident happened in Cheras after three neighbours complained about each other’s parking habits to the city council. The result? All the residents living on the same street issued parking tickets totalling RM30,000. The three neighbours definitely didn’t win Neighbours of the Year this year.

READ HERE: Entire Cheras Street Penalized After Residents’ Complaints To Council

3rd: A Chinese tourist complained about difficulties getting around here

Image: TRP File

A Chinese tourist posted a complaint on Xiaohongsu (XHS) detailing how tourists were allegedly directed to purchase more expensive KLIA Express tickets. She also mentioned how staff members didn’t provide clear price information and there was a language barrier, making it hard for her to navigate around.

She further claimed there was a discriminatory practice towards international tourists, citing the lack of Chinese-language signboards.

However, she removed her post after receiving backlash from Malaysians who challenged her complaints.

READ HERE: Chinese Tourist Deletes Viral KLIA Express Complaints Following Malaysian Pushback

4th: We can be generous and we can also run an honest business

Image: @kojichen/FB

A customer of Nasi Lemak Botak in Petaling Jaya paid handsomely by accident and almost gave the restaurant owner a heart attack.

The owner quickly made an announcement online so they could refund the customer, adding that they were not running an omakase. The meal cost only RM26.60 but the customer paid RM2,660. Yeah, it was an expensive typo.

Fortunately for the customer, the owner runs an honest business and the right balance was returned promptly.

READ HERE: If You Recently Had Nasi Lemak Botak In Petaling Jaya, Please Check Your Bank Balance ASAP!

5th: We mourned for a young schoolgirl

Image: Simon Leong/FB

When news spread that a 13-year-old Kuen Cheng High School student passed, many expressed shock, disbelief, and sadness.

The girl’s parents shared their grief online because the loss of a young life was unconscionable. They expressed their love for their late daughter and shared that they didn’t put academic pressure on her.

The incident also reminded many people that life is short and that mental health struggles can affect anyone regardless of their background.

READ HERE: Parents Seek Answers Following Daughter’s Tragic Death At Kuen Cheng High School

6th: We are entrepreneurial

Image: Pepper Labs

A mechanical engineering graduate, Kavievanan Subramaniam, started his mobile tea business venture Tea Thambi when he was just 27 years old. He quickly became popular because he only sold the masala drinks at RM1 and managed to rake in an amazing sum of money.

His business soon expanded and he opened two more cafes and five stalls across Kuala Lumpur. His success was a story of resilience, hard work, and innovation which continues to inspire many others to try and try again.

He was recently made fun of by another content creator but Kavievanan proved that nothing beats hard and honest work.

READ HERE: Mechanical Engineer Turns RM1 Masala Tea And Coffee Into A RM100,000 Monthly Empire

7th: It was a year of celebrity breakups

Image: TRP

This year, there was a handful of celebrity couples divorcing. When rumours claimed comedian Harith Iskander and Jezamine Lim were heading for divorce, many were curious if the news was true or simply rumours.

Harith and Jezamine sat down with TRP to set the story straight and explain that it was a mutual decision with no hard feelings on both sides.

READ HERE: [Exclusive] “I Screwed Up” – Harith Iskander Breaks Silence On Impending Divorce

That’s not all! Here are the other three stories rounding up the top ten stories of the year. These stories showed that Malaysians have a strong passport and everyone is feeling the financial pinch.

8th: Did You Know Malaysian Passport Holders Can Travel Visa-Free To These Countries?

9th: How Much Are 99 Speedmart Employees Actually Paid? COO Clarifies

10th: [Watch] Ang Pow Anxiety: Aggressive Cleaners In Klang Demand Red Envelope

