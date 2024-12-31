The Unlikely Challenger: How A Malaysian Mining Town Outshined Japan’s Kitchen

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ipoh—a former tin mining town in Malaysia’s Perak state—has achieved the improbable: outranking Osaka, Japan, on Time Out’s coveted list of Asia’s must-visit cities for 2025.

Time Out describes Ipoh as a ‘foodie paradise’, attracting visitors with culinary delights.

The list is topped by Sumba, Indonesia, followed by Siargao, Philippines; Da Nang, Vietnam; and Tainan, Taiwan.

Time Out selects its must-visit cities based on its editors’ and travel contributors’ insights and recommendations, evaluating emerging destinations across Asia for their unique attractions.

When A Heritage Town Outshines A Metropolis

Osaka, with a population of 19 million in its greater metropolitan area, its position as Japan’s kitchen, and its centuries-old role as a commercial powerhouse, operates on an entirely different scale from Ipoh’s modest 700,000 residents.

Ironically, Osaka remains one of the most favoured Japanese destinations among Malaysian travellers, who flock there for its street food culture and modern attractions.

This David-versus-Goliath narrative in the tourism sphere speaks volumes about the changing dynamics of Asian travel preferences.

In the case of Ipoh, it is also celebrated for its rich historical architecture and stunning natural landscapes.

Ipoh is renowned for its limestone hills, which are believed to contribute to the unique taste of its local cuisine, particularly the bean sprouts that are crunchier and juicier due to the mineral-rich water. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Nestled between dramatic limestone karsts and colonial-era architecture, Ipoh has long existed in the shadow of its flashier cousins, Penang and Kuala Lumpur.

Yet, its selection as Asia’s fifth most compelling destination—ahead of Japan’s celebrated culinary capital and other Asian megalopolises—suggests a shifting paradigm in what contemporary travellers seek.

Authentic Over Artitifical

The city’s appeal lies not in neon-lit streets or futuristic architecture but in what might be called an authenticity dividend.

While Osaka dazzles with its Dotonbori spectacle and haute cuisine, Ipoh seduces with a more subtle charm.

Ipoh is known for its vibrant food culture, particularly the Wai Sek Kai, which translates to ‘Food Street’, where visitors can enjoy a variety of local dishes. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Centuries-old coffee shops serve their legendary “white coffee,” streets lined with art deco buildings whispering tales of tin-mining fortunes, and cave temples pierce the limestone cliffs like ancient sanctuaries.

In recent years, a new generation of entrepreneurs has breathed fresh life into Ipoh’s Old Town, transforming heritage shophouses into chic fusion cafes and boutique restaurants.

The newly opened Niang Republic in Jalan Bijeh Timah is known for its unique Nyonya Cendol Bakar, which combines traditional cendol with a custard topping. It’s a must-try delicacy when visiting the venue. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Against The Tide

What’s particularly intriguing is Ipoh’s culinary narrative.

In an era where gastronomy often veers toward the experimental—where chefs worldwide race to deconstruct, reconstruct, and reimagine traditional fare—the city’s steadfast dedication to perfecting traditional dishes tells a different story.

In a city where culinary reputation is earned through decades of consistency rather than Instagram likes, Restoran SSF is an example of Ipoh kopitiams getting it right, day after day. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Here, in the narrow lanes and time-worn shophouses, generations of cooks labour over steaming woks and bubbling pots, not to reinvent but to refine.

The ‘kai si hor fun’, where silky rice noodles swim in a crystal-clear broth that demands hours of patient crafting; the bean sprout chicken, showcasing the distinctive crunch that emerges from the city’s mineral-rich soil; the dim sum that stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Hong Kong’s finest offerings; and the coffee culture that has inspired a nation of imitators—these form the bedrock of Ipoh’s culinary identity.

The Kai Si Hor Fun at Moon De Moon in Simee is highly acclaimed and regarded as the most sought-after among its peers in Ipoh. The broth is rich and flavorful, primarily made from prawn and chicken essence, and may be described as slightly sweet by some diners. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Each dish speaks not just of flavour but of a place, a time, and a dedication to craft that has become increasingly rare in our fast-paced world.

This commitment to culinary heritage, rather than innovation for innovation’s sake, may explain its triumph over Osaka’s more internationally recognized food scene.

Nasi Ganja, served at Kedai Kopi Yong Suan in Ipoh, is famous for its delicious and addictive flavours, drawing long lines of eager customers. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Tradition Meets Modernity

The city’s renaissance is also embodied in its coffee culture.

While preserving the traditional kopitiam (coffee shop) culture that has defined it for generations, Ipoh has simultaneously embraced the third-wave coffee movement, creating a fascinating dialogue between past and present.

Sin Yoon Loong has opened a new branch at the Perak Turf Club, offering their famous white coffee in a refreshing outdoor setting. Established in 1937 by Wong Bao Ting and his brother, Sin Yoon Loong is one of the oldest traditional Hainanese coffee shops in Ipoh. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

It’s this ability to honour tradition while cautiously embracing modernity that sets Ipoh apart in an Asia often caught between preservation and progress.

For travellers weary of the well-trodden paths through Tokyo, Seoul, and Singapore, Ipoh offers something increasingly rare in modern Asia: a city that wears its heritage not as a tourist attraction but as a living, breathing culture.

Great Wall Cafe in Bercham offers a variety of coffee, including a notable selection of local and artisanal brews. They provide options such as Vietnamese egg coffee, among others. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

That it has managed to outrank Osaka, Hong Kong, Seoul, and other Asian megalopolises—cities that dwarf Ipoh in population and wield tourism budgets hundreds of times larger—suggests that authenticity trumps amplitude in today’s travel landscape.

The city’s cultural DNA—best captured in the colloquial phrase “Ipoh mari tarak sombong” and its world-renowned white coffee—has even found kinship across borders through its sister city relationship with Fukuoka, Japan, established in 1989.

And perhaps, in the perpetual Malaysia-Singapore food rivalry, Ipoh’s global recognition might just add another delicious chapter to this appetizing debate.

Dong Tai Kopitiam – with outlets in Ipoh Garden East and Pasir Pinji – is known for its charming vintage decor and vibrant atmosphere, making it an excellent spot for community gatherings. Unlike traditional open-air kopitiams, its air-conditioned comfort offers patrons a more contemporary dining experience while retaining the nostalgic kopitiam charm. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Share your thoughts with us via TRP's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.


