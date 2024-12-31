Bangsar Snatch Theft Turns Fatal – Elderly Victim Dies Months After Attack

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

What started as a violent snatch theft in Bangsar has evolved into a potential homicide investigation after the elderly victim, 78-year-old Lim Foong Mei, passed away yesterday (30 December).

The incident, which shocked the nation through viral CCTV footage, occurred on 7 October.

Lim had been discharged from hospital after the incident and was placed in a nursing home in Bangsar.

Police are now investigating if Lim’s death is directly linked to injuries from the snatch theft.

If connected, the suspect could face more serious charges.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief, Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said that any proposed changes to the charges faced by the suspect, M Thanabalan, 38, will be made depending on the results of the review.

While the suspect has already been arrested and charged, and the elderly victim was previously discharged from the hospital, we will conduct further investigations into her cause of death to establish if it’s linked to the injuries she sustained during the snatch theft incident.

Brutal Attack Caught On Camera

The brutal attack unfolded at 6:30 AM on that fateful day when Lim was walking to a local shop along Jalan Limau Manis.

CCTV footage captured the horrifying moment when a motorcyclist snatched her handbag, causing her to fall and sustain severe head injuries.

Good Samaritans quickly rushed her to the University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) for treatment.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and charged in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on 24 October.

He pleaded not guilty to robbery and intentionally causing harm to an elderly person under Section 394 of the Penal Code.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Bernama and NST.

