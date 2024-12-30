NGO Suggests Ending Fireworks To Support Palestine

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (MAPIM) has called for Malaysia to forgo celebratory fireworks in 2025, proposing redirecting funds toward humanitarian aid.

MAPIM president Azmi Abdul Hamid suggested the move would align with Malaysia’s commitment to global peace and solidarity, particularly with Palestinians and other conflict-affected populations worldwide.

The money spent on fireworks during celebrations – starting with the New Year – could be better utilized to support humanitarian causes.

Azmi told TRP he had conveyed this proposal to the Federal Territories Ministry and hoped the government would consider implementing this measure as part of the nation’s commitment to humanitarian causes.

While fireworks symbolize celebration, we must ask ourselves if such displays are appropriate when many around the world are suffering from conflict and persecution.

If scaling back completely proves challenging, authorities could consider reducing the duration of fireworks displays as an alternative compromise.

Azmi, popularly known as Cikgu Azmi, is known for his activism on social issues in Malaysia and abroad. (Pix: MAPIM)

Book Launch Examines Israel’s Decline

Azmi mentioned the proposal when launching a book examining Israel’s decline.

The book titled ‘The End of Zionism and the Fall of Israel’ has been published with collaboration from the Cultural Attaché of the Iranian Embassy in Malaysia and features multiple articles discussing various aspects of Israel’s decline.

This publication is a compilation of articles by different thinkers worldwide, edited by Professor Azmi Abdul Hamid, addressing the socio-economic factors contributing to the fall of the Israeli regime.

Besides the book launch, the ‘2025 – Year of Humanity and Peace’ campaign was also launched, marking a collective commitment to strengthen global solidarity in pursuit of universal peace.

The book was launched at Outreach Oasis Bukit Bintang (OOBB), a venue focused on community outreach and support initiatives led by the Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM).

Among the notable figures present at the launch were former ABIM president Dr Mohammad Nur Manuty, former senator Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad Shah and former PKR vice president Tian Chua.

“The End of Zionism and the Fall of Israel” emerges not merely as a collection of essays but as a clarion call to the global community, urging a deeper understanding of the human struggle, particularly in Palestine. (Pix: MAPIM)

