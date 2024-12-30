Alleged Scam Victim Kept Sending 1 Sen To Her Scammer And Got Her Money Back!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Online scammers these days are a clever bunch who know creative methods to trick you into giving your money or other assets to them.

However, their victims can get creative too in getting them into trouble.

A user on X (formerly Twitter), Mom of KL, recently shared a post claiming her purchase never arrived after ordering it from a seller via instagram.

To get her money back, she kept sending one sen to the scammer’s account through her Hong Leong bank account and wrote ‘scammer’ in the payment details.

After 20 one sen transactions, the alleged scammer texted her and promised her a refund, which she received the next day.

Why did this method work?

The theory is that the bank and police would track suspicious, high-volume transactions and what the victim did was, in a way, to bring the scammer’s account to their attention.

One user hilariously suggested writing even more serious and incriminating payment details such as “ganja” or “murder”. Bear in mind that this might land the sender in trouble with the authorities as well.

By doing so, the scammer risks having their account flagged by authorities and the bank, which could result in a frozen account and an investigation.

Admittedly, it is a pretty clever method. However, we cannot guarantee it will work in every case.

Scammers are pretty smart about what they do, and they might catch on, which could make them find a way to counter this trick at some point.

