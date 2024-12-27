Widow Denies Forex Links After Husband’s Fatal Beating By 20 Men In Jenjarom

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 44-year-old businessman died recently after being brutally assaulted by about 20 men in what police believe may be linked to a foreign currency exchange dispute.

Wong Kai Lai (transliteration) suffered severe injuries, including a crushed skull, multiple fractures to his limbs, and near-severed fingers in the attack that occurred on 19 December in Jenjarom, Kuala Langat.

He was initially rushed to Banting Hospital before being transferred to Klang Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the following day.

The incident was captured on video and widely circulated on social media, sparking concerns about vigilante violence.

A Simple Life Shattered

However, the victim’s widow, identified only as Feng (transliteration), 40, vehemently denies these allegations.

At a press conference on Tuesday (26 December), accompanied by Teratai state assemblyman Yew Jiar Haur, she maintained that her husband was a legitimate businessman who ran a restaurant and farm with her.

Feng said her husband has always led an honest life, and the couple have never even delayed their employees’ wages, said Feng, who appeared visibly distressed.

He has never been involved in any currency exchange business.

The incident has deeply affected Wong’s family, particularly his two primary school-aged daughters, who have faced scrutiny from their classmates following the circulation of rumours about their father’s death.

Feng, fighting back tears, said her daughters asked her if their father was killed for doing bad things.

It’s heartbreaking to see them go through this. My husband died unjustly.

Victim May Have Been Scam Target

A business partner of the deceased, who wished to be known only as Wong (transliteration), suggested that the victim might have been targeted by scammers rather than being a perpetrator himself.

Meanwhile, Yew has called for public restraint in speculating about the case, warning that unfounded rumours could cause additional trauma to the bereaved family.

Friends and associates from welfare and sports communities in Selangor have paid tribute to Wong, who was affectionately known as “Desa Boy” among his circles.

The outpouring of grief from various community members and the high regard he held appear to support his widow’s assertions about his character and legitimate business dealings.

Police Hunt for Witnesses

Police investigations are ongoing, with authorities urging witnesses to come forward with any information about the attack.

Six men, aged between 25 and 53, have been arrested in connection with the fatal assault.

They were apprehended in separate operations in Kuala Langat and Kuala Lumpur. and have been remanded for three days to assist with investigations.

Those with information about the case can contact the Klang district police headquarters or the nearest police station.

Parts of this story have been sourced from China Press and Pocket Times.

