[Watch] Uncle Roger’s Johor Plan: Singaporeans To Pay More For “Fuiyoh” Fried Rice?

In the ever-theatrical world of Nigel Ng – the Malaysian-born, London-based comedian better known as Uncle Roger – a new drama unfolds along the Johor Strait, where currency differentials have long shaped the choreography of daily commerce.

Standing before an Instagram audience, clad in his signature orange polo shirt, Ng delivered what might be his most audacious performance yet: a proposal to charge Singaporean customers nearly triple the price at his hypothetical Johor outpost of “Fuiyoh! It’s Uncle Roger.”

While the masses in Kuala Lumpur feast upon his RM16 offerings (reduced from the original RM18 in an act of culinary mercy, the comedian-turned-restaurateur contemplates almost doubling the price to RM28 for those bearing Singaporean passports.

The suggested price difference, although likely a joke in true Uncle Roger fashion, draws on Malaysia’s long-standing dual-pricing petrol system.

The IKEA Connection

The announcement came wrapped in Ng’s combination of business acumen and comedy.

His expansion strategy appears to follow an unusual North Star: Sweden’s furniture behemoth, IKEA.

“Where there’s IKEA, there’s an Uncle Roger restaurant,” he declared, treating the relationship between meatballs and fried rice as if it were an immutable law of retail physics.

His Singaporean followers, already tantalized by previous restaurant openings in Kuala Lumpur, have responded with a mixture of good humour and genuine concern.

Malaysians Applaud Pricing Proposal

Their Malaysian counterparts, meanwhile, seem to appreciate the ironic justice of the proposal, perhaps seeing in it a playful reversal of the usual economic dynamics between the two nations.

Some social media users have raised practical questions about the proposed pricing scheme – what happens when Singaporeans dine with their Malaysian friends?

Would the bill be split according to nationality, creating an awkward dance of passports and MyKads at the cashier?

Yet, as with all pronouncements made in character, one must separate the MSG from the rice, so to speak.

Until corporate letterhead makes it official, these price differentials remain as theoretical as the perfect wok hei (a Cantonese term that refers to the smoky flavour and aroma of stir-frying food in a hot wok).

The question that lingers, like the aroma of perfectly fried rice, is whether this latest act in Uncle Roger’s expanding culinary theatre will be comedy, commerce, or both.

