[Watch] Rage Against The Repo: A Taiping Woman’s Fiery Middle Finger To The System

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the sweltering heat of a Thursday afternoon (26 December) in Taiping, Perak, a woman decided she’d rather watch her motorcycle burn than hand it over to the repo guy.

A Honda RSX, midnight black, became the centrepiece of this particular middle finger to the repo industry.

The woman, a fierce-eyed local in her forties who’d been ghosting her loan payments for nearly two years, chose chaos over compliance when the repo guy showed up at Jalan Masjid, Pokok Assam.

Despite bystanders’ frantic attempts to talk her down and warnings about the dangers of her gasoline-soaked protest, she struck the match anyway.

Because it’s 2024 and everything lives forever online, the whole scene went viral faster than a TikTok dance challenge.

The Law Comes Knocking

The cops swooped in by 7:30 PM, and they’re calling it “mischief by fire” under Section 435 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, it could land our anti-establishment heroine behind bars for 14 years.

As of press time, she’s cooling her heels at the Taiping District Police Headquarters, probably contemplating whether that moment of fiery satisfaction was worth trading her motorcycle payments for potential prison time.

The Taiping Fire and Rescue Department extinguished the blaze, but not before the motorcycle suffered more than 80% damage – talk about a thorough job.

Smoke Doesn’t Cancel Debt

The bike was registered under her kid’s name and those 20 months of missed payments?

They’re still due, barbecue or not.

It’s like setting fire to your credit card bill and thinking the debt disappears with the ashes.

The real kicker? Some watching the viral footage pointed out the futility of her pyrotechnic protest: Malaysian banking regulations typically give borrowers a 21-day grace period after repossession to settle their arrears and potentially recover their vehicle.

All she had to do was read the notice from the bank and work out a payment plan.

Instead, she chose to turn her second chances into second-degree burns.

motor dah kena tarik boleh claim dlm masa 21 hari. boleh req discount bangang pergi bakar — LSD (@SceneDeath_) December 26, 2024

READ MORE: Woman Smashes Car As Unpaid Loan Installment Sees The Involvement Of Car Repossessor

READ MORE: Terengganu Motorbike Shop Goes Full Throttle On Defaulters, Lists Out Full Name And Plate Numbers On Facebook

READ MORE: 1,200 Vehicles Repossessed Every Month Across Malaysia

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.