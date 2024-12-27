Mount Fuji Lawson Saga Continues: Now With More Fences!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you’ve been following the “Most Photographed Lawson In Japan” saga, you already know this convenience store in Fujikawaguchiko has more plot twists than a K-drama.

The barrier saga has been wild – first, they put up black netting in May 2023, then had to take it down in August because typhoon season said “nope,” and now they’re back with fancy new fences in December.

The new barriers are serious business: 80cm high fences stretching 3 meters wide, with a fresh green and white pedestrian crossing coming soon.

They’re turning the area into something between a mini obstacle course and a very polite suggestion to behave.

Tourists taking photos in front of the Kawaguchiko Lawson store have caused safety issues due to dangerous jaywalking across busy roads. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Tourist Troubles

Why all this fuss? Well, apparently some tourists (and yes, they’re specifically side-eyeing international visitors) have been treating the place like it’s KLCC crossing – jaywalking everywhere, taking photos from dangerous spots, and turning the store into their personal photo studio.

And don’t get them started on the littering situation.

Come on, folks – we’re supposed to be better than this!

Fujikawaguchiko officials have put up signs urging visitors not to run into the roadway, a necessary measure after the black netting barriers were removed in August 2023 due to typhoon season concerns. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

For Malaysians planning their Japan trips (and we know there are many of you), here’s the deal: yes, the view is still absolutely Instagram-worthy, but no, don’t try to outsmart the barriers.

The previous black netting ended up with at least 10 holes – proving that some photographers are more determined than a hungry cat at a Ramadan bazaar.

But maybe this time, we could try following the rules?

Signs in multiple languages to warn tourists against running onto the road. These signs aim to enhance safety and reduce accidents. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Rules Are Rules: The Japanese Way

Remember, this isn’t Bukit Bintang – Japanese authorities take their rules seriously. You can still get your perfect Mount Fuji shot; just do it legally and safely.

Think of it like visiting your strict aunt’s house – sure, the rules are many, but they’re there for a reason.

Seperti mana orang Malaysia tak faham kenapa Maybank kat KK boleh viral, orang Jepun pun tak faham kenapa ramai pelancong suka bergambar dengan Lawson berlatar Gunung Fuji sedangkan gunung tu kelihatan dari banyak tempat. https://t.co/jZ3oO2DJUf — @ (@anthraxxx781) August 16, 2024

So, if you’re heading to Japan soon, remember to use proper crossings, respect local rules, and maybe not be that tourist who makes everyone else look bad.

Your Instagram feed will survive taking photos from the designated spots – we promise!

Mount Fuji is visible from countless gorgeous spots around Fujikawaguchiko. And the best part? Most of them don’t involve dodging traffic or wrestling with fences! (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Parts of this story have been sourced from Japan Times.

