[Watch] Safe Spaces: When ‘My Girlfriend Was Driving’ Isn’t Good Enough

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the fluorescent-lit underbelly of a parking lot, where yellow lines demarcate more than just spaces between vehicles, a contemporary drama unfolded over what might seem to be a trivial matter of automotive real estate.

The protagonist of our story, who goes by Yzmeen on the digital stage of TikTok, encountered what has become an increasingly common sight in these concrete caverns.

A couple ensconced in their vehicle occupied a space explicitly reserved for solitary female drivers.

“My girlfriend was driving,” proclaimed the male half of the couple, wielding what he presumably thought was an ironclad defence.

@sachiyzmeen please, don't be selfish and be the reason of a girl getting r@Ped, kidn@Pped and what not. Pls have some basic human decency i cannot tolerate. I tried my best to say it nicely but deep inside i was boiling bcs i saw both of them parked and in the car together and he claimed "my gf is driving??" Tak kisah la sapa drive. Ladies parking means = if ure a lady, and you CAME ALONE then that parking is for you. ♬ original sound – Yzmeen

The Real Issue

The scene might have been comic if it weren’t so painfully emblematic of a larger pattern: the casual appropriation of safety measures designed to protect vulnerable individuals.

Like the women-only train carriages that dot Klang Valley’s metropolitan railways, these parking spaces represent not privilege but necessity—a fact lost on our couple, who had effectively transformed a safety measure into a convenience.

Yzmeen, speaking with the weary authority of someone who has traversed these spaces literally and figuratively, offered a simple truth that illuminated the gap between intention and implementation, safety and convenience.

It doesn’t matter who’s driving.

In the end, this is not merely about a parking space.

It’s about the small ways in which society’s safeguards are eroded, one creative justification at a time, until what was meant as protection becomes merely a suggestion—a yellow line easily crossed.

Parking khas wanita tapi selalu nampak lelaki yang parking. https://t.co/PfGa0u1ntT — قيش (@blqshdzhn_) August 23, 2024

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.