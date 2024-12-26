[Watch] “Don’t Sell Your Phone”: A Simple Act Of Kindness Goes Viral

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

What began as a routine business transaction at a phone shop in Yong Peng, Johor, transformed into a moment of unexpected humanity, capturing the attention of many on social media.

A Malay man, leaning heavily on his cane, limped into the shop with a desperate proposition: to sell his mobile phone for diabetes treatment.

The scene, documented on TikTok by the shop’s Malaysian Chinese owner, could have been just another transaction.

However, the shop owner, whose response would soon ripple across social media, saw beyond the potential sale.

When I heard his story, I almost cried.

@bosslee_oe Hari ini, saya mengalami satu kejadian yang sangat menyentuh hati. Seorang pelanggan datang ke kedai saya dengan membawa Xiaomi 13 untuk dijual. Selepas bertanya, barulah saya tahu bahawa dia ingin menjual telefonnya untuk mendapatkan wang bagi merawat kakinya. Kakinya mengalami luka yang teruk akibat diabetes, dan dia tidak ada pilihan lain selain menjual telefonnya untuk mendapatkan rawatan. Apabila mendengar kisahnya, air mata saya hampir mengalir. Akhirnya, saya berkata kepadanya, “Jangan jual telefon awak. Saya akan beri awak wang untuk merawat kaki awak.” Pada saat itu, dia menangis teresak-esak mendengar apa yang saya katakan. Saya juga memberitahunya bahawa jika dia menghadapi kesulitan, dia boleh datang ke kedai saya atau hubungi saya bila-bila masa. Sebenarnya, masih ramai orang di luar sana yang memerlukan bantuan. Saya hanya mampu membantu setakat kemampuan saya. Semoga sahabat ini diberi kesembuhan dan kesejahteraan. ♬ 原聲 – Boss Lee_oe

When a Simple Phone Sale Became Something More

A moment of profound simplicity followed: “Don’t sell your phone,” the shop owner declared before offering direct financial assistance—a gesture transcending the traditional boundaries of merchant-customer relations.

Upon hearing this, the customer broke down in tears, grateful for the generosity.

The shop owner also indicated that if the customer encounters difficulties in the future, he can always contact him or come to the store for help.

There are many people in this world who need help, I can only do my best within my capabilities.

In a world where dignity often comes with a price tag, here was an affirmation that some things—humanity, compassion, understanding— transcend typical ethnic and social boundaries.

As the video continues to circulate, it is a reminder that basic human compassion remains a powerful currency beneath the complex tapestry of Malaysia’s multiracial society.

