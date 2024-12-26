Rescue Teams Prevent 9th Floor Suicide Attempt At Cheras Apartment

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Emergency responders successfully prevented a suicide attempt on Wednesday afternoon after a woman threatened to jump from her 9th-floor apartment in Bandar Tun Hussein Onn, Cheras.

The woman, who has a history of psychiatric treatment, was spotted on her balcony at approximately 3:17 PM, prompting concerned residents to alert authorities.

A joint response team comprising officers from Tun Hussein Onn Police Station and the Fire and Rescue Department was immediately dispatched to the scene.

Kajang police chief, Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof, said they convinced the woman to leave the balcony and open her apartment door after careful negotiation, leading to a successful rescue.

Medical personnel called to the scene, immediately conducted a physical examination, and confirmed she was uninjured.

The Lone Resident

Investigation revealed that the 48-year-old woman lives alone.

Medical records showed she had previously received psychiatric treatment at several hospitals in the Klang Valley area.

She has been sent to Kajang Hospital for further treatment.

At the same time, Naazron advised the public always to be mindful of family members experiencing emotional stress, adding that those struggling with unresolved emotional issues can call the Talian Kasih hotline at 15999.

If you need help or someone to talk to, here’s a list of helplines:

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service

Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392

Talian Kasih

Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Befrienders KL

Tel: 03-7627 2929

Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia

Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)

Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327

FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind

MySejahtera Digital Healthcare

In the app, click on ‘MyMinda.’

